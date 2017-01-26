Super Bowl LI Proposition Bets
1. Winner: New England/Atlanta
2. Versus spread: New England (-3)/Atlanta (+3)
3. Total points (game): over/under 56½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 13½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 16½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 12½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 13½
8. Versus spread (halftime): New England (-2½)/Atlanta (+2½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½
10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 2:13½
12. Longest touchdown of game: over/under 46½
13. Winner of coin toss: New England/Atlanta
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. New England to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½
20. First New England pass: complete/incomplete
21. First Atlanta pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Matt Ryan passing yardage: over/under 290½
25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½
26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 329½
27. Ryan turnovers: over/under 1½
28. Julio Jones receiving yards: over/under 100½
29. New England rushing yards: over/under 81½
30. Julian Edelman receptions: over/under 6½
31. Chris Hogan receiving yards: over/under 75½
32. Devonta Freeman rush attempts + Tevin Coleman receptions: over/under 17½
33. Mohamed Sanu receptions: over/under 6½
34. New England interception return yardage: over/under ½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½
36. Longest Ryan Allen punt: over/under 47½
37. If a reference is made to MC Hammer's "2 Legit 2 Quit," when will it occur: over/under 6:37½ left in 2nd quarter
38. LeGarrette Blount rush average: over/under 5½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½
40. Stephen Gostkowski PAT conversions: over/under 3½
41. Matt Bryant missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Matt Ryan incompletions: over/under 13½
43. First team to score: New England/Atlanta
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
45. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 9½
46. Yardage length of first Atlanta touchdown: over/under 10½
47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 15½
48. Jersey number of first Falcon to score a touchdown: over/under 11½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 29½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½
56. Length of longest Bryant field goal: over/under 37½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 677½
58. Vic Beasley sacks: over/under ½
59. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%
60. Atlanta third-down efficiency: over/under 40.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. New England first downs: over/under 25½
63. Atlanta first downs: over/under 22½
64. New England penalties: over/under 6½
65. Atlanta penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Attendance: over/under 72,003½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:57½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 11½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 5½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 48½
76. New England time of possession: over/under 29:01½
77. Atlanta time of possession: over/under 28:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 136½
79. Atlanta yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Logan Ryan tackles: over/under 7½
81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under 0
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down
83. Will the face of Evander Holyfield be shown during (after kickoff through final whistle) the game? Yes/no
