Super Bowl LI Proposition Bets

1. Winner: New England/Atlanta

2. Versus spread: New England (-3)/Atlanta (+3)

3. Total points (game): over/under 56½

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 13½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 16½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 12½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 13½

8. Versus spread (halftime): New England (-2½)/Atlanta (+2½)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½

10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 2:13½

12. Longest touchdown of game: over/under 46½

13. Winner of coin toss: New England/Atlanta

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. New England to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½

20. First New England pass: complete/incomplete

21. First Atlanta pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Matt Ryan passing yardage: over/under 290½

25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½

26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 329½

27. Ryan turnovers: over/under 1½

28. Julio Jones receiving yards: over/under 100½

29. New England rushing yards: over/under 81½

30. Julian Edelman receptions: over/under 6½

31. Chris Hogan receiving yards: over/under 75½

32. Devonta Freeman rush attempts + Tevin Coleman receptions: over/under 17½

33. Mohamed Sanu receptions: over/under 6½

34. New England interception return yardage: over/under ½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½

36. Longest Ryan Allen punt: over/under 47½

37. If a reference is made to MC Hammer's "2 Legit 2 Quit," when will it occur: over/under 6:37½ left in 2nd quarter

38. LeGarrette Blount rush average: over/under 5½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½

40. Stephen Gostkowski PAT conversions: over/under 3½

41. Matt Bryant missed field goals: over/under ½

42. Matt Ryan incompletions: over/under 13½

43. First team to score: New England/Atlanta

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 9½

46. Yardage length of first Atlanta touchdown: over/under 10½

47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 15½

48. Jersey number of first Falcon to score a touchdown: over/under 11½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 29½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½

56. Length of longest Bryant field goal: over/under 37½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 677½

58. Vic Beasley sacks: over/under ½

59. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%

60. Atlanta third-down efficiency: over/under 40.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. New England first downs: over/under 25½

63. Atlanta first downs: over/under 22½

64. New England penalties: over/under 6½

65. Atlanta penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Attendance: over/under 72,003½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:57½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 11½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 5½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 48½

76. New England time of possession: over/under 29:01½

77. Atlanta time of possession: over/under 28:35½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 136½

79. Atlanta yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½

80. Logan Ryan tackles: over/under 7½

81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under 0

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down

83. Will the face of Evander Holyfield be shown during (after kickoff through final whistle) the game? Yes/no