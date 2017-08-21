Grambling State Taking Care of Business

The moment that you step on to the campus of Grambling State University and take a look at the beauty of the scenery, the trees that hug the sidewalk, the classroom and the dorm building, the students and facility members going out of their way just to say hello to you, just to let you know that this is a special place.

Grambling State University is located in the north central region of the state of Louisiana and is surrounded by farms, with unplowed and plowed fields, lots of creeks, and trees of all shape and sizes that contribute to Grambling State University's strength and character.

It is great school for academics, but they have also played the game of football for long time at Grambling State. In fact, the National Football League scouts know the best places to eat and stay overnight because there are plenty of graduates of Grambling State University that have represented themselves and Grambling State University playing the for an NFL team.

There are over 100 players in the NFL that used to play for the Tigers, plus there are four former Tigers that are represented in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Last season, the Tigers finished with a record of 11-1 and won another Southwestern Athletic Conference title and a victory in the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central and that has made Grambling State University proud.

Grambling State University football coach Broderick Fobbs and his assistant are expecting the same results this season.

At this year's Media Day at the Birmingham-Marriott on July 14, the media choose the Tigers to repeat as champions of the West Division and face Alcorn State University for the championship game, but that is a long away to go and there are a lot of football practices and games to finish before all of that take place.

"This is a different ball club than last year's ball club, but I think that we're a talented ball club," Fobbs said. "It is a work in progress, but I think that we have the talent and the wherewithal in order."

Leading the Tigers' offense this season will be Devante Kincade. Last season, he led the Tigers' offense by completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,022 yards and 31 touchdowns while only throwing just four interceptions. The media has placed his name at the top of the list for Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors, he is also been nominated for the Walter Payton Award and the College Football Performance Award.

Fobbs will have 12 players back on the roster that have experience, including six that have played on the offensive side of the ball and Kincade, plus he will have the talent of running back Martez Carter to help Kincade to drive the offense.

Carter led the Tigers last season by running the ball 116 times for 891 yards and rushed the ball 10 times across the goal line. Carter can come out of the back field and make pass receptions, Kincade found Carter 28 times for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Fobbs says the talent on his squad is not only on the offensive side of the ball, but his defense will be an experience group too and he says defense is important if you would like another championship trophy for the case.

Fobbs' defense will be placed in the hands of linebackers De'Arius Christmas, Deontae Hatter, and Malcom Williams and they are looking for support from defensive back Ja'Terious Pouncey.

Christmas finished last season third with 96 tackles, which included 7.5 tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Williams played in all 12 games last season and he made 38 tackles for the Tigers defense. The final piece of the linebackers is Hatter, he contributed 40 tackles and he sacked the opposition 5 times last season.

"They've shown great leadership, so far," Grambling State University assistant coach Terrence Graves said. "You want them to lead in action, as well as being verbal; those guys are doing a great job showing leadership. They are flying around to the ball and they are trying to bring along the new guys and the young guys. They are doing a great job of communication. As a coach, you want your veterans to lead the group."

The defensive back field will be tested early during games because gone is Jameel Jackson and Guy Stallworth, but Fobbs believes that he has plenty of experience players that can step up and fill the holes left by Jackson and Stallworth.

Fobbs is hoping that Deaumante Johnson and Pouncey can become impact players by making every play seem like just a routine defensive play.

Pouncey made appearances in every game last season for the Tigers. He made 2 interceptions and 37 tackles last season. Johnson saw action last season; he made 27 tackles and 3 interceptions for the Tigers.

The 2017 football season begins for the Tiger, Saturday September 2 under the lights in the city of New Orleans against Tulane University at Yulman Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.

The first home game in the newly renovated Eddie G. Robinson Stadium is scheduled September 9 against Northwestern State University, starting at 6 PM.

There are plenty of traditions in college football and there are a football programs that are revered as great programs or just great places to be from. Grambling State University is one of those football programs that will always be recognized as one of those programs but most important — it is just a special place.