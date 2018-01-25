Super Bowl LII Proposition Bets
January 25, 2018 by Jeffrey Boswell • Print Story •
1. Winner: New England/Philadelphia
2. Versus spread: New England (-5½)/Philadelphia (+5½)
3. Total points (game): over/under 48½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 11½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 10½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 11½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 13½
8. Versus spread (halftime): New England (-2½)/Philadelphia (+2½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss:
over/under 10½
10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:47½.
12. Add jersey #'s of Philadelphia captains: sum is over/under 159½
13. Winner of coin toss: New England/Philadelphia
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. New England to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½
20. First New England pass: complete/incomplete
21. First Philadelphia pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Nick Foles passing yardage: over/under 247½
25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½
26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 302½
27. Foles turnovers: over/under ½
28. Danny Amendola receiving yards: over/under 68½
29. New England rushing yards: over/under 71½
30. Nelson Agholor receptions: over/under 3½
31. Brandin Cooks receiving yards: over/under 75½
32. Dion Lewis rush attempts + James White receptions: over/under 13½
33. Alshon Jeffery receptions: over/under 4½
34. New England interception return yardage: over/under½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½
36. Ryan Allen punt average (game): over/under 43½
37. Zach Ertz touchdown receptions: over/under½
38. LeGarrette Blount rush average: over/under 3.95½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½
40. Stephen Gostkowski PAT conversions: over/under 2½
41. Jake Elliott missed field goals: over/under½
42. Nick Foles incompletions: over/under 10½
43. First team to score: New England/Philadelphia
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
45. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 9½
46. Yardage length of first Philadelphia touchdown: over/under 10½
47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 32½
48. Jersey number of first Eagle to score a touchdown: over/under 27½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 24½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½
56. Length of longest Gostkowski field goal: over/under 41½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 677½
58. Fletcher Cox sacks: over/under ½
59. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%
60. Philadelphia third-down efficiency: over/under 37.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. New England first downs: over/under 25½
63. Philadelphia first downs: over/under 22½
64. New England penalties: over/under 4½
65. Philadelphia penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Attendance: over/under 66,403½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 11½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 5½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Torrey Smith average yards per catch: over/under 15½
76. New England time of possession: over/under 31:01½
77. Philadelphia time of possession: over/under 26:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 136½
79. Philadelphia yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Mychal Kendrick's tackles: over/under 7½
81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under 0
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down
83. First fumble recovered by: offense/defense
Leave a Comment