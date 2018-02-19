You Be the Coach

I have to say, I'm not the biggest fan of Steve Kerr. Maybe it's the fact that he inherited and reaped the benefits of a super team built by Mark Jackson, though I really can't blame him for that. Maybe it's his deceivingly perverse attitude and overly outspoken liberalism he portrays while trying to relate to the struggles of the common man. Or maybe it's just his blond hair. What grown man has blond hair?

Although I'm rarely on Team Steve (because I rep Team Jacob), I'm going to have to back him on this one. And when I say "this one," you probably already know what I mean, because this fucking media-generated story has literally gotten more coverage than the Olympics. It makes me sick, but that's probably because I'm drinking the Kool-Aid as well.

In case you somehow haven't heard, in Monday's 129-83 blowout of the Phoenix Suns, the Kerr allowed his players to handle the coaching duties during timeouts. David West, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Steph Curry all took turns drawing up plays while Kerr chilled aimlessly in the distance, sort of like he did when he shared the floor with M.J.

Yes, this is somehow a story.

Kerr said this was merely a tactic to find a way to reach his team during the dog days of the regular season before the much-needed All-Star Break. It's finally here, but it felt like the All-Star Break was just around the corner for weeks. It's kind of like how the last 10 minutes of class somehow takes forever. And then when the last slide finally is finished, the teacher has the audacity to open up a new PowerPoint. You know I'm about to flame you on evaluation day. Either way, the All-Star Game better get here soon or Team LeBron is going to end up with Nik Stauskas and Brice Johnson on his roster.

I personally like the move, and most member of the Suns organization didn't seem to have a problem with it. However, Troy Daniels believed it was disrespectful and was noticeably agitated in his response, and so the media circus ensued.

My response to Mr. Daniels would be, if this were disrespectful, that disrespect is warranted. Your team is trash. Your starting point guard makes Isaiah Thomas look like the class bully, and your front-court combination of Alex Len and Tyson Chandler deserve meaningful minutes like Lindsay Lohan deserves a bump for being sober the whole car ride to Cracker Barrel. The only thing that would make the Suns worse is if they brought back a Mason Plumlee to the team. There's got to be like nine Plumlees in the league now and I hate all of them.

More importantly, Troy Daniels is trash. He's a 72 in NBA 2k. My MyPlayer would work him on blacktop. And I don't even do the offseason camps or drills; I just play the games baby. We won a title my rookie in Portland in case you were wondering. I was tatted.

Maybe if Devin Booker had spoken out against Kerr's move we would have listened a little. But it was Troy Daniels, so we will give him his 15 seconds of fame while wishing him well in his probable G-League assignment later this year.