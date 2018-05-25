Foul Territory: Freaks, Flags, Flying

* Wait Until You See His 95 MPH Changeup — St. Louis Cardinals rookie pitcher Jordan Hicks reached 105 miles per hour twice on the radar Sunday, becoming the first pitcher to hit that speed multiple times in one game in the last 10 years. The pitches were clocked at 105 mph faster than the speed at which Tony La Russa was doing as he slept in his SUV.

* From Poseur to Hoser — Johnny Manziel signed with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the next chapter of his pursuit to return to the NFL. If all goes according to Manziel's plan, he will be drinking to excess from the Grey Cup come November.

* You Can't Spell "Speed" Without "Ed" — Ed Carpenter won the pole for Sunday's running of the Indianapolis 500 with a four-lap average of 229.618 miles per hour. It was the third Indy pole for the Indianapolis native, and Carpenter hopes to milk it for all it's worth.

* Win to Show His Place in History — Justify won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday in the fog and mud at Pimlico Race Course, and will go for the Triple Crown on June 9th in the Belmont Stakes. Win or lose, Justify's stud fees are mounting.

* He's Going to Catch Hell For This — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrence Williams was arrested in Frisco, Texas on Saturday on suspicion of public intoxication, not long after police found his Lamborghini crashed into a telephone pole. As they apprehended Williams, Frisco police, and Dez Bryant, agreed that it was a catch.

* I'll Wager Congress Can't Agree on a Plan — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asked Congress to enact uniform betting standards for states that choose to legalize sports wagering. In a related note, Pete Rose said he's never bet on football, but will start soon.

* It Will Be the Only "Podium Finish" of Her Career — Danica Patrick will host the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18, becoming be the first woman to host the ESPYs. True to today's political and social climate, Patrick's monologue is expected to center on race.

* All Ayes on Me, or Star-Spangled Finer — NFL owners unanimously approved a new national anthem policy that requires players to stand if they are on the field during the anthem. Teams are subject to a fine if a player or any other team personnel does not show respect, and teams have the option to fine players or team personnel for infractions. The news made President Donald Trump stand at attention, even though he was sitting.