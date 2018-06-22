* Above and Beyond and (2) Over, or Fed Up With the Setup — Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with a score of +2, earning his second consecutive Open victory. Many golfers criticized the USGA for what they considered an excessively difficult course. Zach Johnson started the criticism, while Phil Mickelson couldn't wait for it to stop.

* Senate Majority — Texas Senator Ted Cruz beat Jimmy Kimmel 11-9 in a charity basketball game stemming from Kimmel's ridicule of Cruz showing his support for the Houston Rockets. The game was contested one-on-one, and, despite its political overtones, showed no sign of a "detention center," "talking point guard," or "police shooting guard."

* Uno Mas — Mexico beat Germany 1-0 on Sunday, handing the defending World Cup champions a defeat in their opener. At about the same time, Hirving Lozano scored in the first half to give Mexico the lead, seismic sensors inside Mexico City detected an earthquake. Sensors in Germany detected millions of fans with the shakes.

* If There's a Reliever Named "Chuck" in the Bullpen, Then You Better Get Up, Chuck — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser vomited twice on the mound on Sunday, but finished the inning in the Brewers eventual 10-9 loss to the Phillies. Teammates and opponents praised Houser for his toughness, with many citing that he "showed guts."

* If There's a Window Closing on a Career in New England, Then There Must Be a "Gate" Opening on Retirement — Tom Brady said he sees retirement getting closer, but he's still motivated to keep playing. Brady said he'll know it's time to hang up his cleats when his pajamas tell him to.

* There's Gotta Be a Better Way to "Egg On" Your Favorite Team — Nigerian soccer fans were told they couldn't bring live chickens into World Cup venues as good luck charms. Nigerian fans who had a problem with the policy were ordered to take their "beef" elsewhere, as well.