Exciting Finish Makes British Open One to Remember

The 2018 British Open was an exciting, competitive event at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. At one point during the final day, on July 22nd, there was a six-way tie for first place. At the end of it all, Italian golfer Francesco Molinari won the Open. Molinari's streak of 37 holes without a bogey helped lead him to the two-stroke win. Molinari's bogey-free final round was particularly impressive.

In addition to Molinari's impressive victory, the Open had its share of memorable moments.

Interruptions From the Gallery

Notably, Tiger Woods led on the final day, before finishing tied for sixth. His appearance on the 18th Hole made news when a spectator yelled out just before Woods hit the ball. Woods, appearing frustrated, lets out a "what are you doing?" directed at the spectator. The yelling spectator drew the ire of Woods and the crowd. The entire history of golf and the British Open involves the gallery remaining quiet and respectful, so these type of disruptions are not met agreeably.

Tiger Woods was not the only golfer to experience distraction. Xander Schauffele, who was atop the leaderboards for much of the weekend, had to deal with a noisy child on the 17th hole. He was able to get a great shot off, though had to wait until the child stopped making noise.

Notable Players

Among notable players who made a splash, Rory McIlroy had a great final day to make a late charge to a second-place finish. On the other side of the spectrum, No. 1 player in the world Dustin Johnson missed the cut after the opening round. Missing a cut for a tournament is not a common occurrence for Johnson, who finished in a tie for second at the 2011 Open Championship in Sandwich, England.

Justin Rose finished second at six under, alongside Schauffele, McIlroy, and Kevin Kisner, who had his best major championship finish. Rose's 64 score on Saturday morning helped drive him to contention, with a timely birdie on 18 in the final round putting the final seal on the outcome. Rose, presently the No. 2 in the world, continues to appear at the top of leaderboards this year consistently.

Eddie Pepperell also made news for his sixth-place finish, at five under alongside Kevin Chappell and Woods. Pepperell admitted to having too much to drink on Saturday night, though was no worse for wear considering the result, a 67 that helped propel him to his first top-10 major finish. A hangover can have catastrophic consequences for playing a very precise game like golf, so Pepperell's success was surprising.

Jordan Spieth was competitive most of the weekend, though his 5-over 76 was the worst round from top-25 players. Sunday was a disappointing day for Spieth, who finished tied for ninth, alongside Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar. The reigning Open champion certainly has had better days.

History of The Open

The Open's annual arrival provides an opportunity to learn about the tournament's history. The very first Open took place in 1860, when eight professionals came together at Prestwick to compete. The prize was the Challenge Belt, crafted from red Moroccan leather and worth £25 for the time. Willie Park, Sr. won by two shots. A year later, the tournament opened to the world. Throughout over 150 years, the Open has brought fans exciting golf, with 2018 being no exception.

Molinari won this year and is preceded by the 2017 victory of Jordan Spieth, who started poorly but bounced back to claim the Claret Jug. Spieth finished tied for ninth, showing just how much variation can be experienced from year to year in this exciting, unpredictable event. The 2018 British Open and its victor, Francesco Molinari, provide fans with another great spectacle.

