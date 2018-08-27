Brad Oremland Column Archive, 2002-2010
2010
2010/12/28: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2010/12/21: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2010/12/14: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2010/12/07: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2010/12/01: Sports Central 2010 Pro Bowl Picks
2010/11/30: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2010/11/29: The Five Biggest Things Wrong in MMA
2010/11/23: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2010/11/16: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2010/11/10: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2010/11/02: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2010/10/26: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2010/10/19: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2010/10/12: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2010/10/05: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2010/09/28: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2010/09/21: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2010/09/14: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2010/09/07: NFL 2010 Preseason Power Rankings
2010/08/30: UFC 118 and Why MMA Needs to Change
2010/08/24: The Best First Basemen in History
2010/08/17: The 32 Greatest NFL Running Backs
2010/08/11: Jim Thome and the 600 Home Run Club
2010/08/03: SC's Interview with Tony Gonzalez
2010/07/27: Why Serena Williams is Not the Best Ever
2010/07/22: The Third-Best Third Baseman in History
2010/07/07: The Defeat of Fëdor and July 2010 UFC Rankings
2010/06/29: Why I Don't Love Soccer
2010/06/22: The Greatest Rivalries in Sports
2010/06/15: Albert Pujols, Ken Griffey Jr., and Greatness
2010/06/08: Are Perfect Games Being Devalued
2010/06/01: The NFL's Best Receiving Duos Ever
2010/05/31: Dream14 Recap and May 2010 UFC Rankings
2010/05/19: Bud Selig Gets It Wrong Again
2010/05/11: Infotainment Comes to Sports
2010/05/07: The NFL's Best Receiving Tandems of the 2000s
2010/05/02: Why Sam Bradford was the Right Choice
2010/04/27: 2010 NFL Draft Roundup
2010/04/20: A Month of Weird Trades in the NFL
2010/04/13: Golf: Soap Opera or Sport?
2010/04/06: Donovan McNabb Goes to Washington
2010/04/01: The NFL's Best Defenses Ever
2010/03/23: Dream13 Recap and March 2010 UFC Rankings
2010/03/16: NFL or Bust
2010/03/09: Lovie's Last Stand
2010/03/03: The Best Way to Fix Overtime
2010/02/24: The Best Linebackers of All Time
2010/02/19: Floyd Little and the Hall of Fame
2010/02/08: Super Bowl XLIV Recap
2010/02/06: Domes and Homefield Advantage
2010/02/02: Tennis Is More Competitive Than Ever
2010/01/29: Kurt Warner and the Hall of Fame
2010/01/26: Super Bowl XLIV Preview
2010/01/19: NFL Divisional Roundup
2010/01/12: NFL Wild Card Roundup
2010/01/09: Sports Central's 2009 NFL All-Pro Team
2010/01/05: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2010/01/02: Sports Central's NFL All-Decade Team
2009
2009/12/29: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2009/12/22: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2009/12/15: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2009/12/08: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2009/12/02: Sports Central 2009 Pro Bowl Picks
2009/12/01: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2009/11/25: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2009/11/17: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2009/11/10: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2009/11/03: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2009/10/27: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2009/10/20: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2009/10/13: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2009/10/06: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2009/09/29: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2009/09/22: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2009/09/15: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2009/09/08: NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2009/08/10: Why Donovan McNabb is Vastly Underrated
2009/07/09: SC's All-Time MLB Draft Part 3
2009/07/06: Steve McNair 1973-2009
2009/07/06: Introduction to SC's All-Time MLB Draft
2009/07/03: The Search for ESPN's Ombudsman
2009/06/01: No, ESPN, Steroids Still Aren't Okay
2009/04/27: 2009 NFL Draft Roundup
2009/04/13: 12 More Great NBA Seasons
2009/03/27: Exciting Passing Game and the AFL
2009/03/12: I Hate NFL Free Agency
2009/03/05: Why the Cowboys Cut Terrell Owens
2009/02/03: Super Bowl XLIII Recap
2009/01/27: The Best NFL Rookie Class Ever
2009/01/20: Super Bowl XLIII Preview
2009/01/13: NFL Divisional Roundup
2009/01/06: NFL Wild Card Roundup
2008
2008/12/31: Sports Central's 2008 NFL All-Pro Team
2008/12/30: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2008/12/23: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2008/12/16: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2008/12/12: How John Swofford Killed the BCS
2008/12/09: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2008/12/02: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2008/11/29: Sports Central 2008 Pro Bowl Picks
2008/11/25: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2008/11/18: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2008/11/11: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2008/11/04: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2008/10/28: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2008/10/21: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2008/10/14: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2008/10/07: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2008/09/30: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2008/09/23: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2008/09/16: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2008/09/10: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2008/08/08: Dumb Trades in the NFL
2008/05/02: The Best Passing and Running QBs
2008/04/28: 2008 NFL Draft Recap
2008/03/05: A Personal Reflection on Brett Favre
2008/02/29: The NFL Coaching Tree 2008, pt 2
2008/02/22: The NFL Coaching Tree 2008, pt 1
2008/02/08: The NFL's Greatest Dynasties
2008/02/04: Super Bowl XLII Rewind
2008/01/25: The Top 20 Clutch Playoff QBs
2008/01/15: NFL Championship Weekend Preview
2008/01/09: NFL Mock Awards and Divisional Forecast
2007
2007/12/31: Sports Central's 2007 NFL All-Pro Team
2007/12/16: The NFL's Best Offense Ever
2007/12/16: Clemens and Steroids: We Called It
2007/11/26: Sports Central 2007 Pro Bowl Selections
2007/11/12: NFL 2007 Midseason Report Card
2007/08/08: The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Biggest Snubs
2007/07/26: Why no one will win Super Bowl XLII
2007/06/18: Are the Spurs a Dynasty?
2007/06/04: Steroids: Beyond Barry Bonds
2007/04/30: 2007 NFL Draft Recap
2007/04/06: Barry Bonds and 756
2007/02/13: Brett Favre vs. Peyton Manning
2007/02/06: Super Bowl XLI Breakdown
2007/01/30: Top 10 Worst Super Bowl QBs
2007/01/24: Super Bowl XLI Preview
2007/01/16: NFL Divisional Roundup
2007/01/09: NFL Wild Card Roundup
2007/01/04: SC's 2006 NFL All-Pro Team
2007/01/02: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2006
2006/12/26: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2006/12/19: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2006/12/12: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2006/12/05: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2006/11/28: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2006/11/22: Sports Central Pro Bowl Selections
2006/11/21: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2006/11/14: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2006/11/07: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2006/10/31: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2006/10/24: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2006/10/17: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2006/10/10: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2006/10/03: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2006/09/26: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2006/09/19: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2006/09/12: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2006/09/05: NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2006/09/01: Alex Rodriguez and the Price of Greatness
2006/07/17: Can Peyton Manning Win the Big One?
2006/06/07: Too Much, Too Soon
2006/05/01: NFL Draft Breakdown
2006/03/16: The NFL's Best Triplets
2006/02/14: Pro Football Hall of Fame 2006 Thoughts
2006/02/07: Super Bowl XL Rundown
2006/02/05: The NFL's Greatest Losers
2006/01/31: A Look at NFL Coaching Changes
2006/01/24: Super Bowl XL Preview
2006/01/17: NFL Divisional Weekend Roundup
2006/01/10: NFL Wild Card Roundup
2006/01/04: SC's 2005 NFL All-Pro Team
2006/01/03: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2005
2005/12/27: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2005/12/20: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2005/12/13: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2005/12/06: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2005/11/29: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2005/11/23: Sports Central 2005 Pro Bowl Selections
2005/11/22: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2005/11/15: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2005/11/08: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2005/11/01: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2005/10/25: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2005/10/18: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2005/10/11: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2005/10/08: An Age-Old Question
2005/10/04: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2005/09/27: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2005/09/20: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2005/09/13: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2005/09/06: NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2005/08/23: The NFL's 20 Greatest Records
2005/06/02: Conspiracy Theories: MLB's Grassy Knoll
2005/04/24: 2005 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2005/04/12: The NFL Coaching Tree
2005/03/15: The Definition of Dynasty
2005/02/22: The Pro Bowl, the Hall, and the Losers
2005/02/15: Top 20 Super Bowl QB Matchups
2005/02/08: Super Bowl XXXIX Rewind
2005/01/25: NFL Conference Championship Roundup
2005/01/18: NFL Divisional Playoffs Roundup
2005/01/11: NFL Wild Card Weekend Roundup
2005/01/04: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2004
2004/12/28: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2004/12/21: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2004/12/14: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2004/12/07: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2004/11/30: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2004/11/23: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2004/11/18: Sports Central Pro Bowl Selections
2004/11/16: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2004/11/09: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2004/11/02: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2004/10/26: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2004/10/19: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2004/10/12: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2004/10/05: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2004/09/28: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2004/09/21: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2004/09/14: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2004/09/07: NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2004/08/05: The MTV-ization of ESPN
2004/07/30: Ricky Williams In Perspective
2004/07/26: Curious About George
2004/07/19: Statistically Significant
Brad's column archive is incomplete before July 2004. We are working to add all of his articles and we thank you for your patience.
