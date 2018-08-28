Brad Oremland Column Archive, 2011-2018
August 28, 2018 by Brad Oremland • Print Story •
2018
2018/08/21: Farewell From Brad Oremland
2018/08/15: Top 30 NFL Dynasties and the Hall of Fame
2018/08/07: Does Size Matter for Running Backs? 2018 Update
2018/07/30: 2018 Tour de France Recap
2018/07/24: Who was the Best NFL Cornerback of 2000s?
2018/07/17: Best QBs in Pro Football History
2018/07/10: Best Statistical QBs: HOF Data
2018/07/03: Top 100 QBs 1-20
2018/06/26: Top 100 QBs 21-40
2018/06/19: Top 100 QBs 41-60
2018/06/12: Top 100 QBs 61-80
2018/06/05: Top 100 QBs 81-100
2018/05/29: Ranking the Best Statistical QBs of 2017
2018/05/22: Top 10 Left-Handed Quarterbacks
2018/05/15: New Stat: Game Manager Index
2018/05/08: Albert Pujols at 3000
2018/04/30: 2018 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2018/04/24: A Decade Later: Grading the 2008 NFL Draft
2018/04/17: Bad NFL Coaching Fires
2018/04/10: Conor McGregor Loses His Mind
2018/03/27: Free Agency Reshapes NFL Landscape
2018/03/20: Sam Bradford Gets Paid Again
2018/03/13: NFL Offseason Opens with a Bang
2018/03/06: Do Tackle Statistics Matter?
2018/02/27: NHL's Regressive Move Produces Unusual Gold Medal Showdown
2018/02/20: How Often is Super Bowl-Winning QB the Best QB?
2018/02/13: The Patriots' Problem
2018/02/05: Super Bowl LII Review
2018/01/30: Reviewing 2017 NFL Preseason Picks
2018/01/22: Super Bowl LII Preview
2018/01/15: NFL 2017-18 Divisional Weekend
2018/01/08: NFL 2017-18 Wild Card Weekend
2018/01/03: Sports Central 2017 NFL All-Pro Team
2018/01/02: 2017 NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2017
2017/12/26: 2017 NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2017/12/19: 2017 NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2017/12/12: 2017 NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2017/12/06: Sports Central 2017 Pro Bowl Selections
2017/12/05: 2017 NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2017/11/28: 2017 NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2017/11/21: 2017 NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2017/11/14: 2017 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2017/11/07: 2017 NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2017/10/31: 2017 NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2017/10/24: 2017 NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2017/10/17: 2017 NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2017/10/10: 2017 NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2017/10/03: 2017 NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2017/09/26: 2017 NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2017/09/19: 2017 NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2017/09/12: 2017 NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2017/09/05: 2017 NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2017/08/29: Robert Mathis vs. Dwight Freeney
2017/08/22: NFL History Statistical All-Pro Snubs: Part 2
2017/08/15: NFL History Statistical All-Pro Snubs: QB
2017/08/08: Greatest Light Heavyweights in MMA History
2017/08/01: Best Pitchers By Decade: 1990s-present
2017/07/24: Chris Froome Wins Fourth Tour de France
2017/07/18: All-Name Teams: Part Six
2017/07/11: All-Name Teams: Part Five
2017/07/05: All-Name Teams: Part Four
2017/06/27: All-Name Teams: Part Three
2017/06/20: All-Name Teams: Part Two
2017/06/13: All-Name Teams: Part One
2017/06/06: Best NBA Players of 2016-17
2017/05/30: The Worst Quarterback of 2016
2017/05/23: The 1954 American League MVP
2017/05/16: NFL All-Loser Team: 2002-16
2017/05/09: Best Quarterback in Team History: NFC
2017/05/02: 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2017/04/25: A Decade Later: Grading the 2007 NFL Draft
2017/04/18: Tony Romo vs. Troy Aikman
2017/04/14: Best Quarterbacks in Franchise History: AFC
2017/04/11: Tony Romo Retires and Moves to CBS
2017/03/28: Nico Hines Apology: Not Enough
2017/03/22: NFL's Most Dominant Wins of 2013-15
2017/03/14: Ranking the Top QBs in Total Statistical Production
2017/03/07: T.Y. Hilton: All-Pro
2017/02/28: Over/Under: New NFL Coaches
2017/02/21: The State of Sports News
2017/02/14: NFL's Most Dominant Wins of 2016
2017/02/06: Super Bowl LI Review
2017/01/31: Reviewing 2016 NFL Preseason Picks
2017/01/23: Super Bowl LI Preview
2017/01/16: NFL 2016-17 Divisional Weekend
2017/01/09: NFL 2016-17 Wild Card Weekend
2017/01/04: Sports Central 2016 NFL All-Pro Team
2017/01/03: 2016 NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2016
2016/12/27: 2016 NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2016/12/20: 2016 NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2016/12/13: 2016 NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2016/12/07: Sports Central 2016 Pro Bowl Selections
2016/12/06: 2016 NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2016/11/29: 2016 NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2016/11/22: 2016 NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2016/11/15: 2016 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2016/11/08: 2016 NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2016/11/01: 2016 NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2016/10/25: 2016 NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2016/10/18: 2016 NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2016/10/11: 2016 NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2016/10/04: 2016 NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2016/09/27: 2016 NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2016/09/20: 2016 NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2016/09/13: 2016 NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2016/09/06: 2016 NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2016/08/30: Colin Kaepernick Stands Up
2016/08/23: Over/Under: New NFL Coaches
2016/08/16: Early Thoughts on the Rio Olympics
2016/08/09: How to Challenge the NFL
2016/08/02: Terrell Owens Made His Teams Worse
2016/07/25: Chris Froome Wins Third Tour de France
2016/07/18: Chaos on Mont Ventoux
2016/07/12: No More Scheme Teams
2016/07/05: David Ortiz and the Unfair Shadow of Steroids
2016/06/28: Best WRs by Decade: Conclusion
2016/06/21: Best WRs by Decade: 2000s
2016/06/14: Best WRs by Decade: 1990s
2016/06/07: Best WRs by Decade: 1980s
2016/05/31: Best WRs by Decade: 1970s
2016/05/24: Best WRs by Decade: 1960s
2016/05/17: Best WRs by Decade: 1950s
2016/05/10: Best WRs by Decade: 1945-54
2016/05/02: 2016 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2016/04/26: Grading the 2006 NFL Draft: A Decade Later
2016/04/19: A Three-Man Rotation for Baseball
2016/04/12: Home Court in the Western Conference
2016/03/31: Should NFL Players Take a Year Off?
2016/03/22: Best Final Year for NFL Players
2016/03/15: Obituary of the RG3 Trade
2016/03/08: Why Did the Eagles Re-sign Sam Bradford?
2016/03/01: Presidential Candidates as Athletes
2016/02/23: Best NFL Defenses, 2004-15
2016/02/15: Worst Performances by Super Bowl-winning QBs
2016/02/08: Super Bowl 50 Review
2016/02/02: Looking Back at Preseason Rankings
2016/01/25: Super Bowl 50 Preview
2016/01/18: NFL 2015-16 Divisional Weekend
2016/01/11: NFL 2015-16 Wild Card Weekend
2016/01/06: Sports Centrals 2015 NFL All-Pro Team
2016/01/05: 2015 NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2015
2015/12/29: 2015 NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2015/12/22: 2015 NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2015/12/15: 2015 NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2015/12/09: Sports Central 2015 Pro Bowl Selections
2015/12/08: 2015 NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2015/12/01: 2015 NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2015/11/24: 2015 NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2015/11/17: 2015 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2015/11/10: 2015 NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2015/11/03: 2015 NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2015/10/27: 2015 NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2015/10/20: 2015 NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2015/10/13: 2015 NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2015/10/06: 2015 NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2015/09/29: 2015 NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2015/09/22: 2015 NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2015/09/15: 2015 NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2015/09/08: 2015 NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2015/09/01: Free Fantasy Football Advice 2015
2015/08/25: HOF Chooses Wrong Senior Candidates
2015/08/18: Roger Goodell Sucks
2015/08/11: 49ers' Rough Offseason Continues
2015/07/27: Froome and Greipel Win at Tour de France
2015/07/21: Bill Arnsparger, R.I.P. — 1926-2015
2015/07/14: A Stat-Based QB Ranking System
2015/07/07: Best QBs in History 1-5
2015/06/30: Best QBs in History 6-10
2015/06/23: Best QBs in History 11-20
2015/06/16: Best QBs in History 21-30
2015/06/09: Best QBs in History 31-39
2015/06/02: Best QBs in History 40-48
2015/05/26: Best QBs in History 49-101
2015/05/19: Best QBs in History: Pre-Modern Era
2015/05/12: The Best Young Quarterbacks of 2015
2015/05/04: 2015 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2015/04/28: A Decade Later: Grading the 2005 Draft
2015/04/21: Sports Heaven
2015/04/14: NFL Drafts in Hindsight: 2005-2011
2015/04/07: Pro Sports' Biggest Disappointments
2015/03/31: Breaking Down the Best QBs by Decade
2015/03/24: Chris Borland and the Future of Head Injuries
2015/03/17: Chip Kelly's March Madness
2015/03/10: Trading Brandon Marshall
2015/03/03: Ranking NFL QBs in the Postseason
2015/02/24: Greatest NFL Quarterbacks: All-Underrated List
2015/02/17: Over/Under: New NFL Coaches
2015/02/10: SC's 2005-14 NFL All-Decade Team
2015/02/02: Super Bowl XLIX Rewind
2015/01/27: NFL State of the Union
2015/01/19: Super Bowl XLIX Preview
2015/01/12: NFL 2014-15 Divisional Weekend
2015/01/05: NFL 2014-15 Wild Card Weekend
2015/01/02: Sports Central's 2014 NFL All-Pro Team
2014
2014/12/30: 2014 NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2014/12/23: 2014 NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2014/12/16: 2014 NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2014/12/09: 2014 NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2014/12/02: 2014 NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2014/11/26: Sports Central 2014 Pro Bowl Selections
2014/11/25: 2014 NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2014/11/18: 2014 NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2014/11/11: 2014 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2014/11/04: 2014 NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2014/10/28: 2014 NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2014/10/21: 2014 NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2014/10/14: 2014 NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2014/10/07: 2014 NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2014/09/30: 2014 NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2014/09/23: 2014 NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2014/09/16: 2014 NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2014/09/09: 2014 NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2014/09/02: 2014 NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2014/08/26: Should I Draft Adrian Peterson?
2014/08/19: NFL 2014 Week 1 Odds
2014/08/12: The Best and Worst of Times: NFL
2014/08/05: Does the NFL Take Domestic Violence Lightly?
2014/07/28: Nibali, Young Riders Steal the Show at Tour de France
2014/07/22: How to Do an NFL Team in London
2014/07/15: LeBron Makes Another Wrong Decision
2014/07/08: If They Were All in Their Primes
2014/07/01: Singles Hitters Who Walk
2014/06/24: Not Just Michael Vick
2014/06/17: 2014 NBA Finals Aftermath
2014/06/03: Say No to the NFLs 18-Game Schedule
2014/05/27: Dillashaw Defeats Barao at UFC 173
2014/05/20: Michael Sam and Tweeners
2014/05/12: 2014 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2014/05/06: A Decade Later: Grading the 2004 NFL Draft
2014/04/29: Is Jon Jones the Greatest?
2014/04/22: Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, and Big Ben
2014/04/16: Sports Are Bad For Us
2014/04/08: The HOF Case for Ricky Watters
2014/04/01: Dalton is Bengals' QB of the Future
2014/03/25: Broncos Go All In For Manning
2014/03/18: The Greatest NFL Triplets Ever
2014/03/11: Problems With NFL All-Pro Voting
2014/03/04: Give WAR a Chance
2014/02/25: Best QBs Not to Win a Championship
2014/02/18: Best Performances by Super Bowl-winning Quarterbacks
2014/02/11: The Best QB to Lose Two Super Bowls
2014/02/03: Super Bowl XLVIII Review
2014/01/27: Fixing the Pro Bowl
2014/01/21: Super Bowl XLVIII Preview
2014/01/17: The Hall of Fame, the BBWAA, and the Steroid Era
2014/01/13: NFL Divisional Weekend Wrapup
2014/01/07: NFL 2013 Wild Card Weekend
2013
2013/12/31: Sports Centrals 2013 NFL All-Pro Team
2013/12/24: NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17
2013/12/17: Benching RG3 and Josh McCown
2013/12/10: NFL Week 14 and Drama in Washington
2013/12/03: NFL Week 13 Report
2013/11/26: Sports Central 2013 Pro Bowl Selections
2013/11/19: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2013/11/12: Martin, Incognito, and Locker Room Culture
2013/11/05: NFL 2013 Midseason Report Card
2013/10/29: Why are the Jaguars so Bad?
2013/10/22: NFL Week 7 Report
2013/10/15: NFL Week 6 Report
2013/10/08: NFL Week 5 Report
2013/10/01: NFL Week 4 Report
2013/09/24: NFL Week 3 Report
2013/09/17: NFL Week 2 Report
2013/09/10: NFL Week 1 Report
2013/09/03: 2013 NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2013/08/27: Jamaal Charles is Awesome
2013/08/20: 2013 Fantasy Football Preview
2013/08/13: Running Quarterbacks Win Super Bowls
2013/08/06: Johnny Manziel, Scandals and NCAA Hypocrisy
2013/07/30: Jennie Finch, Eddie Feigner, and Softball vs. Baseball
2013/07/23: Froome, Quintana Star at 100th Tour de France
2013/07/16: A Moneyball Primer for David Wells
2013/07/09: NFL 2013 Week 1 Odds
2013/07/02: Best Teams Not to Win the Super Bowl: NFC
2013/06/25: LeBron Made the Wrong Decision
2013/06/18: WSOF 3 and June 2013 UFC Rankings
2013/06/11: Who is the Best Female Tennis Player of All Time?
2013/06/04: Packers Should Not Retire Favre's Jersey
2013/05/28: Best Teams Not to Win the Super Bowl: AFC
2013/05/21: Ranking Quarterbacks by Records
2013/05/14: Minority Coaches in the NFL
2013/05/07: NFL Drafts in Hindsight
2013/04/29: 2013 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2013/04/23: Warren Spahn's Prime
2013/04/15: UFC is Sports' Most Progressive League
2013/04/10: RBI, GIDP, and Clutch Hitting
2013/04/02: Mike Trout/Miguel Cabrera Redux
2013/03/19: The 2013 Ravens Will Miss the Playoffs
2013/03/12: Zeno's Running Backs
2013/03/05: A 2013 Look at Gays in Sports
2013/02/26: Ronda Rousey, Jon Fitch, and UFC Rankings
2013/02/19: The Best Young Quarterbacks
2013/02/12: Most Accomplished Postseason QBs
2013/02/05: Super Bowl XLVII Recap
2013/01/29: Joe Flacco Facts
2013/01/22: Super Bowl XLVII Preview
2013/01/15: NFL 2012 Divisional Weekend
2013/01/08: NFL 2012 Wild Card Weekend
2013/01/02: Sports Centrals 2012 NFL All-Pro Team
2013/01/01: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2012
2012/12/26: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2012/12/18: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2012/12/11: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2012/12/05: Sports Central 2012 Pro Bowl Ballot
2012/12/04: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2012/11/27: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2012/11/20: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2012/11/13: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2012/11/06: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2012/10/30: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2012/10/23: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2012/10/16: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2012/10/12: A Case For Mike Trout to Win AL MVP
2012/10/09: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2012/10/02: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2012/09/25: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2012/09/18: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2012/09/11: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2012/09/07: NFL 2012 Season-Opener Thoughts
2012/09/04: NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2012/08/28: How to Use Football Stats: Punters
2012/08/21: Fantasy Football Running Backs
2012/08/14: Thumbs Down for Olympic Coverage
2012/08/07: Gymnastics is Not a Sport
2012/07/31: Pro Football Hall of Fame Biggest Snubs
2012/07/24: Five Hall of Fame Candidates
2012/07/17: The 1935 National League MVP
2012/07/10: NFL Dynasties and Hall of Famers
2012/06/26: Clay Guida Dances to Infamy
2012/06/19: Tomlinson and the Best All-Purpose RBs
2012/06/13: Sharapova, Errani, and the French Open
2012/06/05: Great Teams and NFL Dynasties
2012/05/30: The 95th Giro D'Italia
2012/05/22: Don't Blame Contact Sports
2012/05/15: Best Running Back Seasons By Age
2012/05/08: Junior Seau and CTE
2012/05/01: Invicta Puts Women's MMA in the Spotlight
2012/04/30: 2012 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
2012/04/24: The Best Coaches in NFL History
2012/04/17: Why The Ultimate Fighter is Failing
2012/04/10: The Decline of Left-Handed Batters
2012/04/03: The Next Generation of Hall of Fame WRs
2012/03/27: Hammer Comes Down on the Saints
2012/03/20: Best Wide Receivers Not in the HOF: 1950s
2012/03/13: NFL Offseason: Manning and RG3
2012/03/06: Best Wide Receivers Not in the HOF: 1960s
2012/02/28: Best Wide Receivers Not in the HOF: 1970s
2012/02/22: Best Wide Receivers Not in the HOF: 1980s
2012/02/14: Best Wide Receivers Not in the HOF: 1990s
2012/02/06: Super Bowl XLVI Rewind
2012/02/01: The Best Rookie Quarterbacks Ever
2012/01/24: Super Bowl XLVI Preview
2012/01/16: NFL 2011 Divisonial Weekend
2012/01/09: NFL 2011 Wild Card Weekend
2012/01/04: Sports Centrals 2011 NFL All-Pro Team
2012/01/03: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2012/01/02: UFC 141 and New Year's Eve in Japan
2011
2011/12/27: NFL Week 16 Power Rankings
2011/12/20: NFL Week 15 Power Rankings
2011/12/13: NFL Week 14 Power Rankings
2011/12/06: NFL Week 13 Power Rankings
2011/12/03: Sports Central 2011 Pro Bowl Ballot
2011/11/29: NFL Week 12 Power Rankings
2011/11/22: NFL Week 11 Power Rankings
2011/11/15: NFL Week 10 Power Rankings
2011/11/08: NFL Week 9 Power Rankings
2011/11/01: NFL Week 8 Power Rankings
2011/10/31: WEC and Strikeforce Castoffs Shine
2011/10/25: NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
2011/10/18: NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
2011/10/11: NFL Week 5 Power Rankings
2011/10/04: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
2011/09/27: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings
2011/09/20: NFL Week 2 Power Rankings
2011/09/13: NFL Week 1 Power Rankings
2011/09/06: NFL Preseason Power Rankings
2011/08/30: Does the NFL Preseason Matter?
2011/08/23: Hines Ward and Head Injuries
2011/08/16: Joe Posnanski and NFL Tiebreakers
2011/08/15: Eli Manning is Overrated
2011/08/09: The Legacy of Fëdor Emelianenko
2011/08/02: Eagles on the Rise
2011/07/26: Barry Bonds: On the Edge of Cooperstown
2011/07/18: Alex Morgan and Missed Opportunities
2011/07/12: The Best Shortstops in Baseball History
2011/07/05: The Best and Worst MMA Announcers
2011/06/28: TSP Over Replacement
2011/06/21: Go Easy on LeBron
2011/06/14: Stats and the Best Players in NBA History
2011/06/07: Fire Joe Rogan
2011/06/01: Total Statistical Production: Basketball
2011/05/24: Rethinking Zero Tolerance for Steroids
2011/05/17: LeBron is Winning the Wrong Way
2011/05/10: The Best Centers in NBA History
2011/05/07: May UFC Rankings and the Best Event Ever
2011/05/03: Boycotting the NFL Draft
2011/04/26: Sabermetricians: Help!
2011/04/19: A Decade of Standing and Cheering
2011/04/12: The Greatest Postseason Quarterbacks
2011/04/05: Jim Calhoun Wins, Butler Loses
2011/03/29: Cal Ripken Ten Years Later
2011/03/22: The Best Postseason Running Backs
2011/03/15: Does Size Matter for Running Backs?
2011/03/08: Henderson, Welterweights, and March UFC Rankings
2011/02/22: The Best Kick Returners in NFL History
2011/02/15: Jerome Bettis vs. Herschel Walker
2011/02/07: Super Bowl XLV Rewind
2011/02/01: Herschel Walker, Hall of Famer
2011/01/24: Super Bowl XLV Preview
2011/01/17: NFL 2010 Divisional Playoff Roundup
2011/01/10: NFL 2010 Wild Card Weekend
2011/01/07: Sports Central's 2010 NFL All-Pro Team
2011/01/04: NFL Week 17 Power Rankings
2011/01/02: UFC 125, Dynamite 2010, and January UFC Rankings
Leave a Comment