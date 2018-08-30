10 Bold College Football Predictions For 2018

It's time to make the annual list of 10 really bold predictions for the 2018 season.

As per the last few years, these predictions will have the Heisman and CFP calls, along with some prognostications that are way out of the blue. After all, saying "Alabama will win the SEC" really isn't a bold prediction if they're favored to do just that. We'll aim for predictions where the odds are mostly stacked against me ... after all, that's the true fun of it!

So, without further ado, let's get to the picks.

1) Urban Meyer resigns and goes to the NFL.

Let's face it, the fact he still has a job at Ohio State is remarkable. The fact he only got a three-game suspension is incredible. But the fact that his job just got exponentially more difficult is undeniable. The Buckeyes will be loathed by just about the entire country, while the negative recruiting launched by every school against OSU will skyrocket.

Frankly, it'll be an easy pitch, asking the parents of a recruit if this is the guy you want to trust with your child for the next four years. Meyer knows when to jump ship; just ask any Florida fan. He'll quietly be throwing his name out there and chances are, some NFL team will take a chance on him.

2) Purdue finishes second in the Big Ten West.

While making it to a bowl game was a huge boost for the Purdue program last year, this year will be even better. The hype has all been towards Wisconsin (deservedly so) and of Scott Frost's triumphant return to Nebraska. But very quietly, a more confident Boilermaker squad should make some serious noise to prove they are no one-hit wonder. Their non-conference showdown with Missouri in West Lafayette should be a high-scoring shootout and one of the most underrated matchups of the year.

3) Iowa State will ruin West Virginia's run.

West Virginia is really, really good and quite honestly, could be a CFP contender. However, everyone's looking at the Mountaineers easily getting their way through the schedule until the last four showdowns with Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma (someone in the Big 12 office must hate WVU). The October 13th game in Ames is a major trap game; the Cyclones still have Kyle Kempt and David Montgomery and Matt Campbell's squad took out Oklahoma in Norman and TCU in Ames. West Virginia survived them, 20-16 last year in Morgantown. This has all the makings of a potential upset.

4) Washington beats Auburn to get to CFP playoff.

I could be crazy wrong on this one. But Chris Petersen has had a few months to dissect a plan, he's got a veteran QB, and a nasty defense. Of course, Auburn could say the exact same thing. However, I'll give the very slight edge to the Huskies, who won't have to face Southern Cal unless they both reach Pac-12 title game. It's set up for Washington to make a run back to the playoff; a win over Auburn and I think they do just that.

5) The hottest seat does NOT belong to Ed Orgeron.

First thing's first: Maryland's D.J. Durkin could be fired any day now, so let's take him out of contention. Given LSU's schedule, he's got a good shot of being replaced, as I don't see LSU beating Georgia or Alabama. Going to Auburn certainly looks tough and frankly, I'd give the edge to Miami this weekend over the Tigers ... it seems really close which is why I'd give Mark Richt a slight edge. 8-4 would be enough to send Orgeron packing; LSU fans aren't going to be satisfied with that.

However, the hottest seat (after Durkin) clearly belongs to David Beaty at Kansas. KU brought Jeff Long in as athletic director to upgrade their football program. In other words, they brought him in to hire the next coach. Beaty's practically halfway through the door, unless he turns it around almost immediately. I also think Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech is on a hotter seat than Orgeron; he's had five years to rebuild that program and still sits under .500 for his time.

6) There will be three undefeated teams in the CFP this season.

That's right, three teams will complete the season sweep, making this one of the easier seasons ever for the CFP committee. More to come on this...

7) Wisconsin's Johnathan Taylor wins the Heisman.

Nope, bot Bryce Love. Not Jake Fromm. Not the Alabama QB carousel. This year, they'll give it to the steady running back who will ground and pound for ridiculous yardage behind the massive offensive line that Wisconsin always has. The preseason favorites tend to fall out; this year, I'll put my chips behind a guy that will run for a lot of yards on a team that should win a lot of games. That's Taylor.

8) A Group of 5 team loses one of the New Year's Six games.

If you think that's predictable, go back and look at the records that Group of Five teams have had since receiving a slot in the New Year's Six bowl games. This year, someone is going to finally take them seriously (be it UCF, Boise State, or Houston) and eek out a win.

9) The CFP Final Four will be...

Undefeated Alabama. Undefeated Oklahoma. Undefeated Washington and Clemson, who will get in over Ohio State, who knocked off Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, but the committee will ignore Gene Smith's pleas and take Dabo Swinney's boys instead.

10) The national champion will be...

Alabama over Washington. Nick Saban wins yet again and college football sighs and goes back to the drawing board. This time, Saban will eat a Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie while accepting the award, just so people realize he's not a robot.