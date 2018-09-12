NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Week 26

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kevin Harvick — Harvick finished fourth at Indianapolis and is seeded second for the start of the playoffs, which begin at Las Vegas.

"Vegas has myself, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex, Jr. as favorites to win it all," Harvick said. "Those are the numbers 4, 18, 2, and 78 cars. So, if you're a betting person, odds are 'even.'"

2. Kyle Busch — Busch led 27 laps and finished eighth in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

"We snatched up Martin Truex, Jr. not long after Furniture Row Racing shut down," Busch said. "So, as far as Joe Gibbs Racing goes for next year, Truex is in the 'fold.'

3. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex was knocked out just three laps in at Indianapolis and finished 40th.

"Furniture Row Racing is shutting down operations after this season," Truex said. "So, not only am I losing my seat, I'm losing a chair, also."

4. Brad Keselowski — Keselowski got by Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin on a late restart and pulled away to win the Big Machine Vodka 400, his second consecutive win.

"I've always said, 'I'd rather be kissing bricks,'" Keselowski stated. "And my wife has often said the same."

5. Kurt Busch — Busch came home sixth in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

"Rain pretty much washed out all track activities for the weekend," Busch said. "Just ask the fans than spent the weekend in the infield. They'll verify that there was nothing 'dry' anywhere to be found."

6. Kyle Larson — Larson finished 14th at Indianapolis and will start the playoffs as the 12th seed.

"If I win the Monster Energy Cup championship from the 12th seed," Larson said, "it will be the biggest steal in NASCAR history. In other words, it will be a case of 'Kyle Larson-y.'"

7. Clint Bowyer — Bowyer finished fifth in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis.

"We're headed to Las Vegas," Bowyer said, "the betting capital of the world. I think gambling at NASCAR tracks would be great for the sport. And my teammate Kevin Harvick is an expert on the subject, because he knows who has the horseshoe up their butt."

8. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin was leading and on his way to a likely win at Indy before Landon Cassill and Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed, causing a caution that ultimately led to Brad Keselowski's win.

"That's the first time an Earnhardt has factored into a win in quite some time," Hamlin said. "Nothing pisses a leading driver off more than a wreck at the back of the field. First you see 'yellow,' then you see 'red.'"

9. Joey Logano — Logano finished 13th as Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski took the win.

"That's two big wins for Roger Penske at Indy," Logano said. "First, Will Power won the Indianapolis 500 in May, then Brad wins the Brickyard. Local Indianapolis bars have created a drink in our owner's honor. It's called the 'Roger Penske — half milk, half Miller Lite."

10. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished 15th at Indianapolis and will start the playoffs as the eighth seed.

"The NASCAR postseason used to be called the 'Chase,'" Elliott said. "So, 25 years from now, will I have a son named 'Playoffs?'"