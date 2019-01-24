Super Bowl LIII Proposition Bets
January 24, 2019 by Jeffrey Boswell • Print Story •
1. Winner: New England/Los Angeles Rams
2. Versus spread: New England (-2)/Los Angeles (+2)
3. Total points (game): over/under 57½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 13½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 14½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 14½
8. Versus spread (halftime): New England (-1½)/Los Angeles (+1½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½
10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 2:13½
13. Winner of coin toss: New England/Los Angeles
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. New England to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½
20. First New England pass: complete/incomplete
21. First Los Angeles pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Jared Goff passing yardage: over/under 283½
25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½
26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 329½
27. Goff turnovers: over/under 1½
28. Brandin Cooks receiving yards: over/under 60½
29. New England rushing yards: over/under 122½
30. Julian Edelman receptions: over/under 6½
31. Phillip Dorsett touchdowns: over/under ½
32. C.J. Anderson rush attempts + Todd Gurley receptions: over/under 16½
33. Robert Woods receptions: over/under 5½
34. New England interception return yardage: over/under ½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½
36. Longest Ryan Allen punt: over/under 47½
37. Aaron Donald tackles for losses: over/under 1½
38. Sony Michel rush average: over/under 5½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½
40. Stephen Gostkowski PAT conversions: over/under 3½
41. Greg Zuerlein missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Jared Goff incompletions: over/under 13½
43. First team to score: New England/Los Angeles
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
45. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 6½
46. Yardage length of first Los Angeles touchdown: over/under 9½
47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 13½
48. Jersey number of first Ram to score a touchdown: over/under 30½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 27½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½
56. Length of longest Zuerlein field goal: over/under 43½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 713½
58. Trey Flowers sacks: over/under ½
59. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%
60. Los Angeles third-down efficiency: over/under 38.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. New England first downs: over/under 28½
63. Los Angeles first downs: over/under 24½
64. New England penalties: over/under 6½
65. Los Angeles penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Attendance: over/under 68,229½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 11½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 4½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½
76. New England time of possession: over/under 29:01½
77. Los Angeles time of possession: over/under 28:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 136½
79. Los Angeles yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Kyle Van Noy tackles: over/under 8½
81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under 0
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)
83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no
