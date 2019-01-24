Super Bowl LIII Proposition Bets

1. Winner: New England/Los Angeles Rams

2. Versus spread: New England (-2)/Los Angeles (+2)

3. Total points (game): over/under 57½

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 13½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 14½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 14½

8. Versus spread (halftime): New England (-1½)/Los Angeles (+1½)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½

10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 2:13½

13. Winner of coin toss: New England/Los Angeles

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. New England to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½

20. First New England pass: complete/incomplete

21. First Los Angeles pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Jared Goff passing yardage: over/under 283½

25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½

26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 329½

27. Goff turnovers: over/under 1½

28. Brandin Cooks receiving yards: over/under 60½

29. New England rushing yards: over/under 122½

30. Julian Edelman receptions: over/under 6½

31. Phillip Dorsett touchdowns: over/under ½

32. C.J. Anderson rush attempts + Todd Gurley receptions: over/under 16½

33. Robert Woods receptions: over/under 5½

34. New England interception return yardage: over/under ½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½

36. Longest Ryan Allen punt: over/under 47½

37. Aaron Donald tackles for losses: over/under 1½

38. Sony Michel rush average: over/under 5½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½

40. Stephen Gostkowski PAT conversions: over/under 3½

41. Greg Zuerlein missed field goals: over/under ½

42. Jared Goff incompletions: over/under 13½

43. First team to score: New England/Los Angeles

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first New England touchdown: over/under 6½

46. Yardage length of first Los Angeles touchdown: over/under 9½

47. Jersey number of first Patriot to score a touchdown: over/under 13½

48. Jersey number of first Ram to score a touchdown: over/under 30½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 27½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½

56. Length of longest Zuerlein field goal: over/under 43½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 713½

58. Trey Flowers sacks: over/under ½

59. New England third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%

60. Los Angeles third-down efficiency: over/under 38.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. New England first downs: over/under 28½

63. Los Angeles first downs: over/under 24½

64. New England penalties: over/under 6½

65. Los Angeles penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Attendance: over/under 68,229½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 11½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 4½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½

76. New England time of possession: over/under 29:01½

77. Los Angeles time of possession: over/under 28:35½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 136½

79. Los Angeles yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½

80. Kyle Van Noy tackles: over/under 8½

81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under 0

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)

83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no