Deconstructing Darren Rovell’s Tweets III

It's that time once again to dissect the tweets of the most prolific sports tweeter out there, Darren Rovell. What's he been tweeting lately?

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1115749841278251009

"Bettor makes big Tiger wager, moves line at William Hill, Woods now tied for second shortest odds to win Masters."

Here's a little tip for you bettors — the public always moves the line on Tiger Woods. I can't properly attribute this because I don't remember which sharp bettor said this on which podcast, but so much of the public bets on Tiger Woods that it moves the line to around 15-1 in many if not most tournaments (so the 14-1 linked in the tweet is not much difference), whereas the line on him, based solely on his performances, should be about 30-1.

Of course, he's always a threat to win and is racking up top-25s. But if you have the scratch (I don't), it's always a good play to bet against Tiger at prices like 1-15.

* * *

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1115711191219830786

"24-year-old bettor a Hideki Matsuyama Masters run away from turning small change into a fortune."

I know Rovell works for the Action Network now, a sports betting site, but that's two stories on "WOW, THIS GUY WILL WIN A LOT OF MONEY IF THIS GUY WINS THE MASTERS!" in one day. I don't know whether to blame this lack of imagination on Action Network or Rovell.

* * *

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1115699939512848389

"Virginia-Texas Tech ratings third lowest champ game final in last decade (viewers)"

Rovell then lists the number of each of the last ten championship games have garnered. The game featured two non-powerhouses, one over two hours away from a medium-ish media market (Washington DC) and the other one absolutely in the middle of nowhere. For this game to get better ratings than two other NCGs in the last 10 years is an accomplishment. P.S. I may be in the minority here, but I loved having a championship game featuring two teams that had never won it before.

* * *

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1115455861575405568

"OK, Chris Webber. Now you can say something interesting."

Well, I got this far without having to bash Rovell, but so much for that.

When Chris Webber was at this height of his stardom, as the ringleader of the Fab Five, he was bordering on obnoxious, bordering on being a cartoon character. Now, he's one of the most erudite TV analysts in the sport; composed and downright understated.

Also, this criticism is pretty rich coming from a guy who just vomits content dozens and dozens of times a day with, shall we say, not a ton of quality control, particularly how many tweets are basically self-aggrandizement. So I think that will do it for me, Rovell-column-wise, for another six months or so.