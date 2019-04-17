NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Week 9

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kyle Busch — Busch led 101 laps at Richmond and posted an 8th-place finish, his ninth top-10 of the season.

"It's good to see Martin Truex, Jr. get the win," Busch said. "That's three of four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers with at least one win this season. Now, if Erik Jones could get a win, it would further extend JGR dominance. All our rival teams know they need to keep up with the Joneses, but let's face it, the Jones needs to keep up with the Busch's, Hamlin's, and Truex's."

2. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin failed pre-race inspection twice and was relegated to the rear of the field at the start. Despite that, he finished 5th, his sixth top-five of the season.

"I was one of eight drivers whose cars failed inspection," Hamlin said. "For NASCAR viewers who decry the lack of passing, it doesn't get any better in qualifying either."

3. Joey Logano — Logano stalked Martin Truex, Jr. over the closing laps at Richmond, but didn't have enough for the pass and settled for second.

"It didn't help that my Penske teammate Brad Keselowski held me up earlier," Logano said. "It was a case of '(get out of) my way or the highway.'"

4. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex held off Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano down the stretch to win at Richmond, capturing his first short track win.

"That's 6 wins for Joe Gibbs Racing already this year," Truex said. "And 6 for Toyotas. The race was called the 'Toyota Owners 400,' and Joe Gibbs can verify that it's good to own Toyotas."

5. Kevin Harvick — Harvick finished 4th in the Toyota Owners 400, joining Stewart-Haas Racing teammate and 3rd place finisher Clint Bowyer in the top-five.

"SHR has yet to visit Victory Lane," Harvick said. "And we're spoiling for a win. Which is surprising, because I've always heard that 'to the victor go the spoils.' As to the reasons we haven't been able to win, well, I'm lost."

6. Brad Keselowski — Keselowski finished 7th at Richmond and is now 5th in the Monster Energy Cup points standings, 87 out of first.

"We have a week off for the Easter holiday," Keselowski said. "And it's the best time of year for drivers to thank the man upstairs. For me, that would be my spotter, Coleman Pressley."

7. Kurt Busch — Busch finished 11th in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond.

"On Twitter, NASCAR described the Richmond race as a 'classic,'" Busch said. "It was most certainly not. Sure, the race will 'go down in history.' And when I say 'down,' I mean way down on the list of memorable races."

8. Chase Elliott — Elliott started at the rear of the field after failing pre-race inspection, but battled back to post a solid 15th at Richmond.

"My teammate Jimmie Johnson raced in the Boston Marathon on Monday," Elliott said. "Jimmie may never win that elusive 8th Cup championship, but he accomplished a feat that I'm sure no other driver has — he lost to a Kenyan."

9. Clint Bowyer — Bowyer chased race leader Martin Truex, Jr. over the final 40 laps at Richmond, but wasn't able to make the pass. Bowyer settled for 3rd, his fourth consecutive top-10 finish.

"I was hoping to force Martin into an unintentional mistake at Richmond," Bowyer said, "or better yet, an intentional mistake, like a spin. After all, he does owe me."

10. Ryan Blaney — Blaney struggled with handling issues at Richmond and settled for a 25th-place finish.

"I didn't even feel like I was driving the car," Blaney said. "I felt like it was driving me. And it drove me places I care not to go, like 'crazy,' 'insane,' and 'up a wall.'"