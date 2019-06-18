Wimbledon 2019 Preview

Wimbledon of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis and this year's edition should be super exciting. It is starting on Monday, July 1st and will run for 14 days straight, and we should see all the world's best players in action since there are no notable injuries.

Wimbledon 2019 is also going to be very special for the UK crowd. This is most likely going to be the last appearance for Andy Murray in his career. Considering his current form and condition, he will hardly be able to repeat the success from 2013 and 2016, when he was crowned as the champion. Andy was set to compete last year, as well, but unfortunately for him and the fans, he had to pull out just a couple days before the event started. He didn't recover fully from hip surgery, so his place was filled by Jason Jung.

Serbian superstar and the title-holder Novak Djokovic has been marked as the main favorite to win. He had a couple of shaky weeks during the Roland Garros where he was eliminated in the semifinals by Dominic Thiem. His form throughout the season is great, though — he has won the Australian Open once again, but winning Wimbledon for the fifth time would surely be something special. He is currently holding 15 Grand Slam titles, while Roger Federer has 20.

Novak conquered the UK soil for the first time back in 2011, then 2014 and 2015. The last year's semifinals against Rafael Nadal were one of the best matches in recent tennis history. Serbian player was seeded as 12th, and he managed to eliminate Rafa in five sets. The third set tiebreak lasted for almost 40 minutes! Novak won it 11-9, eventually. Five hours and 17 minutes was the duration of that clash.

Later on, Djokovic had no trouble to beat Kevin Anderson in the finals, 3-0.

As already mentioned, Djokovic is the biggest favorite to win this time, followed by the Swiss legend Roger Federer (who's won Wimbledon eight times, but only twice in last seven years), Rafael Nadal (recently won Roland Garros for the 12th time in his career), Stefanos Tsitsipas (reached fourth round last year and played Australian Open semifinals a couple of months ago), Andy Murray (didn't play competitive matches for a long time), and Alexander Zverev.

When it comes to potential dark horses, good servers usually do well on this turf. Juan Del Potro, Kevin Anderson, Milos Raonic, John Isner, and Marin Cilic are always dangerous and unpredictable, but none of them are enjoying fine form in 2019. This especially goes for the Croat player Cilic, who played in Wimbledon 2017 finals against Federer.

When it comes to the women's singles, Garbine Muguruza was the defending champion last year, but she got nowhere close to the finals (eliminated in the second round). German player Angelique Kerber has won the finals against Serena Williams in two sets. That was a rematch of the 2016 finals.

When it comes to outright winners for 2019, all bookmakers have placed Serena Williams at the top of that list with 6.50 odds. She is followed by Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, and Karolina Pliskova in the top five list. When it comes to other potential dark-horses, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep, and Garbine Muguruza could get far with the right form. The chances for Angelique Kerber to defend the title are looking slim at this point at 19.00 odds.