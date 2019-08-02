Biggest Trades of the 2019 NHL Offseason

The Stanley Cup has been handed out, the parade is over, and the dog days of summer have arrived. With next season still a few months away, all eyes turn to trades, moves, and retirements. Here are the biggest ones this season, and how they will impact their teams.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Blue Jackets to Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a truly magical run this season, winning on of the biggest upsets in sports history by sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round and winning their first-ever playoff series. However, that's as far as their magic would go. And now it's time for fans to say goodbye to their goalie.

Sergei Bobrovsky is getting a whopping $70 million contract from the Florida Panthers for seven years down south. Bobrovsky had been playing just fine in Columbus, but had been there too long and needed a change.

Speaking of Columbus, Artemi Panarin got traded to the Rangers, meaning the Jackets lost their two biggest stars in less than a month. Next season might be a little painful.

P.K. Subban, Predators to Devils

This one was a bit of a shocker. The Devils had been quite for a few years, and then finally brought out the big guns this offseason. Ray Shero has been known to make some great trades, and landing Subban was massive. Oh, don't forget that they landed Jack Huges at the No. 1 overall pick. Or that they also took a chance on Wayne Simmmons.

The Preds got Steven Santini, Jeremy Davis, and a second round pick for the trade, plus a bunch of cap-space freed up. But that's not going to help them much next season. Subban being a fan-favorite might draw new crowds to the rink too, another win for New Jersey.

Joel Quenneville, ex-Blackhawks to Panthers

Bobrovsky wasn't the only big win for the Panthers. They also scooped up ex-Chicago Blackhawk coach Joel Quenneville. Quenneville led the Hawks to three Stanley Cups and will absolutely be a Hall of Famer whenever he retires for good. Look for the Panthers to make a big splash next season.

Phil Kessel, Penguins to Coyotes

Phil Kessel has been a beast for the Penguins for the last few years, winning his first and then second Stanley Cup. However, he tends to clash with coaches and has worn out his welcome in the steel city. He'll now bring his talents to the desert, and becoming the best player on the Coyotes. This might be good for him to be out of the shadow of Crosby and Malkin. It's not the greatest for the Pens, who just got Alex Galchenyuk for the trade. Expect the Penguins to miss the playoffs this year.

James Neal and Milan Lucic swap teams

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers made a one-for-one trade that swapped James Neal and Milan Lucic. James Neal is mostly being traded because he just did not fit the Flames system. He had an off year, but is expected to be better on the Oilers. Lucic, on the other hand, has been on the downslide for awhile and is mostly helpful to have a veteran presence in the locker room.