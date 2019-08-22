2019 NFL Prop Bets Recommendations

Nobody is a stronger handicapper than I am. Last week, I told you readers lucky enough to subscribe to our Twitter feed to take Team USA hoops -8.5 in a World Cup warmup over Spain and just look what happened. I just knew Ricky Rubio would miss that jumper at the buzzer.

Now, I turn my attention to the NFL. Specifically, season props, totals, and futures. Let's take a look. All lines from Bovada:

Chiefs - Over 10.5 Wins (-110) — My favorite bet on the board. They've retooled their defense, which is unlikely to be worse than last season. Last season, Kansas City was the best team in the league for most of it. I can't imagine them slipping to 10-6 or worse this year unless Mahomes misses a ton of games.

Browns Not to Make Playoffs (-110) — I think two things are working against the Browns this season. One is that their teams fortune completely rests on Baker Mayfield. If he has any kind of sophomore slump, or gets hurt, the Browns are no better than a 6-10 team.

The second thing working against the Browns is the hype. It was so sexy the way the Browns were, for the first time in forever, competitive last season with their swaggering quarterback. More than one member of the press has complained about Browns overload this offseason. You can bet players on other teams are sick of it, too. It means the Browns are probably gonna get their opponents best shot since the Schottenheimer days.

Jameis Winston Under 4400 Passing Yards (-115) — He's never sniffed that number before, he got benched last year even after coming back from suspension, and he's not ever going be elite or hit this number.

Redskins - Over 6.5 Wins — With the Cowboys ensconced in drama and contract issues, and the Giants starting some combination of Eli Manning (8-23 over the last two seasons) and Daniel Jones (should not have been picked over Dwayne Haskins), it shouldn't be too hard for Washington to muster 7 wins or more.

Super Bowl Winner Coming from AFC (-120) — The Chiefs and the Pats remain the top two teams in my book.

Cardinals to Finish With Worst Record in NFL (+750) — This is no knock on Kyler Murray, but he is a rookie, and the Cardinals were so damn bad last year. I'd be happy to put down $10 for a possible $75 that the Cardinals won't conquer Mount Worst.