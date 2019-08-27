NFL Network Preaseason Power Rankings

These are the NFL Network power rankings, courtesy of Dan Hanzus.

1. New England

2. L.A. Rams

3. New Orleans

4. Kansas City

5. Indianapolis

6. Philadelphia

7. Chicago

8. Dallas

9. Pittsburgh

10. Seattle

11. L.A. Chargers

12. Baltimore

13. Minnesota

14. Houston

15. Green Bay

16. Cleveland

17. Atlanta

18. Jacksonville

19. Tennessee

20. Carolina

21. Denver

22. N.Y. Jets

23. Buffalo

24. San Francisco

25. Oakland

26. Detroit

27. N.Y. Giants

28. Washington

29. Tampa Bay

30. Cincinnati

31. Arizona

32. Miami

Most of these rankings appear pretty straightforward — but some of them are, how shall we say, outliers:

The Chiefs at #4? Without Kareem Hunt? And they made no move to replace him. Matthew Stafford's record of 727 pass attempts in a season, established in 2012, will be broken by Patrick Mahomes — providing Mahomes survives the entire season in one piece.

The Colts at #5? Obviously, this one will need to be revised down — way down — with Andrew Luck's sudden retirement announcement. Colin Kaepernick, anyone?

The Steelers at #9? No Antonio Brown — and they were 31st in the league in rushing last year, and did not address the running back position significantly in either free agency or the draft.

The Packers at #15? As Frank Nitti liked to say, Green Bay is yesterday's breakfast.

The Jaguars at #18? Guess Dan Hanzus is a Nick Foles skeptic.

The 49ers at #24? Hanzus must be a Jimmy Garoppolo skeptic too — but between Garoppolo's devastating ACL injury and his zero passer rating in his preseason debut, it may be argued that Hanzus can hardly be blamed.

And Miami dead last? Pretty cheeky been as they finished 7-9 last year. But most of those "Top 100 Players in the NFL" rankings do not include a single Dolphin, so maybe there is something to it.

You can learn a lot from paying attention to what scrolls across the bottom of a screen.