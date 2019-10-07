The Epic Showdowns That Await Us

Six weeks in and there's a lot of undefeated teams in college football. This is definitely a year where the cream rose quickly and the rest are swimming underneath.

With that, there's a possibility for a lot of epic showdowns in the second half of this season. Let's take a look at the best eight of these matchups (in no particular order).

1) #3 Ohio State vs. #7 Wisconsin

Not only is this one of the best games yet to be played (they meet October 26th), this is also one of the best that might happen a few weeks later in Indianapolis. Ohio State's offense has seemed to be virtually unstoppable, yet Wisconsin's defense already has three shutouts this season. The Badgers also have Heisman hopeful Johnathan Taylor, who they'll hope will eat yards ... and clock, frustrating the Buckeyes. This might be the best Big Ten game in some time.

2) #1 Alabama vs. # 5 LSU

Alabama has owned the series of late. However, this is the first time LSU has come in with a serious offensive attack in ages. Winner gets control of the SEC West and likely will do no worse than the Sugar. Loser will likely be a candidate for the Cotton or Citrus bowls. But first, LSU must get by...

3) #5 LSU vs. #7 Florida

Florida's offense wasn't the prettiest against Auburn. However, the Gator defense was definitely something to write home about, specifically their defensive line. Florida will have their hands full on a Saturday night in Death Valley, but with that defense, they're not to be counted out of any game this season, including...

4) #3 Georgia vs. #7 Florida

The world's largest cocktail party in Jacksonville should be beyond electric this year. The SEC East looks to be decided by the winner of this game. Florida's defense versus DeAndre Swift should make for an instant classic ... and UGA's offensive line is a pretty stout bunch as well.

So, with those last three games being as big as they are, it's safe to say the SEC title game will be a must-watch event. No explanation needed.

5) #6 Oklahoma vs. #11 Texas

The Red River rivalry has brought back some serious bite to Dallas. This is the first real test for the Sooners, who made quick work of their first five opponents. Texas stunned Oklahoma last year, so there's payback involved as well for Lincoln Riley's bunch. It's also the first big test this season for seasoned transfer Jalen Hurts. The Longhorns lost their chance at a huge non-conference win vs. LSU, so if Texas wants any chance at the CFP, they have to win this one. Meanwhile, the loser has to win...

6) Oklahoma/Texas vs. #22 Baylor

The Bears have raced to a 5-0 start with a nice win over Iowa State to their resume. If Baylor wins their next four, which is doable (though a road trip to Stillwater isn't easy), they'll have Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks at home. There are four really strong trap games in the Big 12. Oklahoma/Oklahoma State is one. Texas traveling to Iowa State is another. Baylor's showdowns with the Sooners and Horns are the others.

7) The AAC title game

That's not a typo. We're talking the AAC, where for once, UCF isn't the top story. SMU is 6-0, fresh off of a miraculous triple OT win and controls their destiny in the West. Memphis is 5-0, took down Ole Miss to start the season and hosts both the Mustangs and #25 Cincinnati, who just took down UCF and is 4-1 themselves. Oh yeah, Temple's quietly got two Power Five wins, as well. While Boise State looks to be the favorite for the Group of Five slot in the New Year's Six, I wouldn't count out an AAC team once again crashing the party.

8) FCS #1 North Dakota State vs. FCS #3 South Dakota State

While it's likely that College GameDay will be either in Baton Rouge for LSU/Auburn, or Ann Arbor for Michigan/Notre Dame, the dark horse pick just might be a trip to Brookings, SD for the showdown of the Dakota Marker. The NDSU run has been amazing, as well as the fact that the Dakotas have produced such elite FCS programs in recent years. The showdown between the Bison and Jackrabbits should be the FCS game of year, unless they meet again for the national title.

There's a lot of really, really good football still to be played. Given the lack of drama at the top of the polls so far, it looks like chaotic times are ahead.