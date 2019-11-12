MLB’s Top Five 2020 Free Agents

The Washington Nationals' World Series win brought the Major League Baseball season to an end and ushered in the crazy period of free agency. The free agency machine is about to get ratcheted up and some big names are available. These big names are sure to command large sums of money from MLB's free-spending clubs. MLB fans can prepare for the 2020 MLB season with the latest futures odds at BWIN and wager on the team they believe will win the World Series next year.

The MLB free agent market will be littered with high-performing players and here is a look at the top five free agents on the market for 2020.

1. Stephen Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg is coming off of his best season in terms of big league wins in 2019. The Washington Nationals' pitcher tallied an 18-6 record which led the National League. The hurler has opted out of his Nationals contract foregoing $100 million to test the waters of the free agent market. Strasburg posted a 3.32 ERA while compiling 209 innings. It is believed that Strasburg could sign with his hometown San Diego Padres if the price is right.

2. Gerrit Cole

Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole will hit the free agency market after posting an American League low ERA of 2.50. Cole registered a brilliant 20-5 record and despite not being the name that Strasburg is, will see plenty of teams come after him. Good pitching never goes out of style and Cole has proven himself to be a top hurler on one of the AL's best teams. Cole led the AL with 326 strike outs in 2019. Teams such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees would love to add his arm.

3. Anthony Rendon

The World Series winning Nationals could lose a second key piece to the championship puzzle with Anthony Rendon. The third baseman crushed 34 home runs and hit .319 in 146 games for the Nationals. An NL All-Star, Rendon was briefly considered a potential Most Valuable Player candidate. Rendon led the NL in doubles (26) and RBI (126). Washington could lose Rendon to an NL East rival as the Philadelphia Phillies are very much a possibility to sign him.

4. Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner has been a big leaguer since 2009 when he was just 19-years old. His arm does have wear and tear on it from all the innings over the years, but there is still something left in the tank. Now 30, Baumgarner led the NL in starts with 34. He only managed a 9-9 record, but a lot of that had to do with playing for an awful San Francisco Giants team that went 77-85.

5. Zack Wheeler

A lot has been expected of Zack Wheeler over the years as a New York Met, yet he flatters to deceive. Wheeler was 11-8 last season and it is difficult to tell if it was due to bad outings or a general team effort. The Mets were 10 games over .500, so it seems the bats were there to back the pitcher. Wheeler had a 3.96 ERA, the second-highest of his career. Still, there are MLB franchises that will feel they can get the most out of the 29-year-old.