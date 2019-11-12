The NBA’s Top Five Oldest Players

The NBA is a young man's league and that has been exemplified by the Association's evolution into a fast-tempo game compared to the way it was played two decades ago. While young, hungry players continue to stream into the NBA each season, there have been a set of older players hanging on and holding their own. NBA fans can use the latest Ladbrokes bonus code to wager on all of the upcoming NBA games and bet on the top teams in the Association.

The 2019-20 season tipped off with a number of players that were drafted when some of their teammates were still in diapers. Here is a look at the five oldest players in the Association this season.

5. Nene Hilario, 37-years-old

Nene Hilario has called the Houston Rockets home since the 2016 NBA season. A career 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game player, Nene has hung onto a spot with the Rockets thanks to his 6'11" frame. The Brazilian basketball star first entered the NBA in 2002 as the seventh overall pick by the New York Knicks. The Knicks quickly sent Nene to the Denver Nuggets in a trade where he excelled for nine and a half seasons. Nene was a key contributor for the Washington Wizards before moving to the Rockets as a free agent.

4. Kyle Korver, 38-years-old

Selected 51st overall in 2003, Kyle Korver's sweet jump shot led him from Creighton University to the Philadelphia 76ers by way of a trade from the then-New Jersey Nets. A one-time NBA all-star, Korver is a career 43% three-point shooter. Korver signed with the Eastern Conference regular season winners from 2018-19, the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason. The old man of the team averages over 7 points a game off the bench.

3. Pau Gasol, 39-years-old

Pau Gasol has truly entered the "get off my lawn" phase of his career as he recently lamented the evolution of the NBA stating it no longer possesses beauty. The 2019-20 season hasn't started well for Gasol, as a foot injury has kept him sidelined with the Portland Trailblazers. The two-time NBA champion will hope that he can contribute to a Portland playoff run when he returns. At 7'1", Gasol's height may not contribute to the fast-paced style of the league, but it can offer defense down low.

2. Udonis Haslem, 39-years-old

Not many NBA players remain with one team during their entire careers. That feat is especially rare when they have been on the same team for nearly two decades. Udonis Haslem was signed undrafted by the Miami Heat in 2003 and has since experienced the franchise's highs and lows. Haslem wasn't one of Miami's Big Three during their NBA title-winning seasons, but he was just as important to the franchise. A consistent shooter from the floor, Haslem made his name as a defender during those winning years.

1. Vince Carter, 42-years-old

Vince Carter is so old that 2019 No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson wasn't even born with the former North Carolina Tar Heel was selected fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors in 1998. Carter has had a strong career although he has never won an NBA title. He was known as flashy dunker when he came into the league which was exemplified in 2000 when he won the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. Carter's reputation as a dunker never took away from his ability to shoot from the perimeter. Carter is a career 44% shooter while averaging 17.2 ppg. He is now in his second season with the Atlanta Hawks, where the old man played 76 games last season. Despite his age, Carter is durable.