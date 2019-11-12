Who is UNC’s New Star Cole Anthony?

University of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony has already made an impact on the new college basketball season. Anthony set an ACC record on his North Carolina debut and proved the hype is real. The 6'3" point guard is this season's biggest freshman recruit and the ACC's follow-up to Duke first-year sensation Zion Williamson. College basketball fans can follow UNC and Anthony all season long with Ladbrokes and wager on the teams that they want to win.

Last season's ACC Player of the Year was the NBA draft's first overall pick after just one season at Duke. With the new college basketball season underway, who is UNC's new freshman star Cole Anthony?

Cole Anthony's big intro to college basketball

Anthony debuted with a massive impact against Notre Dame. The point guard went off against the Fightin' Irish for 34 points, 11 boards, and 5 assists. Anthony was 12-for-24 from the floor shooting and showed off his range from deep shooting 55% from behind the arc.

Not only did Anthony showcase is game, he did it against a major college rival and not a weak mid-major. UNC faced off against Notre Dame in an early season ACC game to start the new campaign. Despite being the first game of the NCAA college basketball season, Anthony's performance against Notre Dame leads us to believe this won't be a one-off thing.

Anthony was the No. 4 basketball recruit for 2019. The point guard stole the show at the McDonald's All-American Game and won the game's MVP award. Anthony is already being projected as the NBA 2020's No. 1 draft pick, following in the footsteps of Williamson.

A tremendous start

Anthony's 34 points set an ACC debut record for a freshman. It was a phenomenal night for the point guard considering the players that have come before him at Chapel Hill. Vince Carter, Rasheed Wallace, and Michael Jordan have all come through the doors at the Dean Smith Center, but never put up the rookie debut numbers Anthony did.

Even more impressive was Anthony's 34 points were the most for any freshman debut in ACC history. The ACC is arguably the strongest basketball conference in the country and no other freshman has made a debut such as Anthony.

Anthony's tremendous start will have raised eyebrows around the NBA. Like Williamson, the UNC star may only be in the ACC for one season.

The point guard isn't a one-trick pony, however. He has plenty of ways to beat teams whether it is shooting from the floor, behind the arc, or driving to the basketball. Anthony's addition to Roy Williams' team was a Godsend considering the departures the Tar Heels endured in the offseason. Scoring was a worry following the loss of former point guard Coby White, but Anthony looks to be the one to fill-in for the missing points and then some.

UNC came into the 2019-20 NCAA basketball season ranked as the No. 9 team in the nation. If Anthony continues to score like he did against Notre Dame, it won't be long until the Tar Heels rise up the rankings.