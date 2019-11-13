NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Week 35

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex finished 6th at Phoenix and will be joined by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin in the final four.

"Toyota is well-represented in the finale," Truex said. "And Kevin Harvick is the lone Ford driver. So, JGR is trying to keep this title 'in-house;' Harvick's trying to keep it 'in-country.'"

2. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin won at Phoenix to claim a spot in the championship finale at Homestead. He joins Kevin Harvick and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch.

"I had to sweat out a late restart before I could breathe easy," Hamlin said. "After I pulled ahead, I could 'FedEx-hale.'"

3. Kyle Busch — Busch started on the pole at Phoenix and finished 2nd to secure his spot in the finale at Homestead.

"It's going to be wild at Homestead," Busch said. "I think you have the four best drivers battling for the championship. So, there are three drivers standing in my war, and 35 other drivers standing in our way."

4. Kevin Harvick — Harvick finished 5th at Phoenix and will be the lone Ford driver in the championship field.

"And then there was 'four,'" Harvick said, "or, 'and then there were four.'"

5. Joey Logano — Logano finished 9th at Phoenix and failed to make the championship field.

"I won't be able to defend my Cup championship," Logano said. "So, I've gone from 'Sliced Bread' to 'Toast.'"

6. Ryan Blaney — Needing a win to advance, Blaney finished 3rd at Phoenix.

"I came up just a bit short," Blaney said. "Which is also something people said when I cut my hair."

7. Kyle Larson — Larson finished 4th in the Bluegreen 500 at Phoenix and failed to make the field of four for Homestead.

"It sucks racing in the finale with no chance to become champion," Larson said. "So, forget Homestead; I'd rather be 'home instead.'"

8. Clint Bowyer — Bowyer finished 8th at Phoenix, recording his 17th top-10 of the year.

"I'm pulling for my Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick," Bowyer said. "And I'll do absolutely anything to help him win, except spin intentionally. I have to draw the line somewhere, and that line separates me from Bubba Wallace."

9. Brad Keselowski — Keselowski took 10th in the Bluegreen Vacations 500, posting his 19th top-10 of the year.

"Penske Racing won't be bringing home a Cup championship this year," Keselowski said. "The only 'moving' we'll be doing is moving out of the way of the championship contenders."

10. Chase Elliott — Needing a win to advance, Elliott crashed in the final stage and finished 39th.

"My last three races were downright abysmal," Elliott said. "If my No. 9 car would have gone half as fast as the speed with which I dropped out of contention, I would be in Homestead with a chance at the Cup."