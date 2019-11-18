Smile! You’re on Candid Camera

Once upon a time, there was a major league catcher whose eventual biography was called The Catcher Was a Spy. But Moe Berg took up his life with the old Office of Strategic Services after his baseball career expired.

Other than possible on-field gamesmanship, Berg wasn't exactly known for applying advanced surveillance techniques to baseball when he played. The well-educated catcher about whom it was said he mastered a dozen languages but couldn't hit in any of them waited until World War II to practice intelligence.

After that life ended for him, Berg lived as best he could as a nomadic shadow man who preferred the company of those who'd ask him anything except about himself. And his is the only known baseball card on display at the headquarters of the CIA.

There may be some now who think a few more ought to join Berg's card there. A few Astros, a couple of Red Sox and Yankees, a Phillie or three, a couple of Braves and Tigers, a Giant or three yonder, and maybe a few more elsewhere.

That, of course, would depend on whether baseball's government is serious about investigating espionage in the ranks, now that former Astros/current Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers has, shall we say, pulled some of the deep cover away from an apparent high-tech sign-stealing operation by the Astros Intelligence Agency.

An ESPN writer, Buster Olney, advises one and all not to hold their breaths. Partially because the Astros say they're investigating their own cheating, which some might compare to a police department investigating its own corruption:

"It probably took longer for the Astros to generate the statement about the forthcoming investigation than the actual investigation should require — that is to say, two phone calls, to ask two questions.

"Astros owner Jim Crane can call Jeff Luhnow, Houston's general manager and head of baseball operations, and ask: what happened?

"And if Luhnow doesn't know, he can call his video operator and ask: what happened? That's all it should take."

As Groucho Marx once said, it's so simple that a child of five could do it — now, somebody send for a child of five. All things considered, that might not be a half bad idea. But this isn't 5-year-old children playing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. These are (it is alleged) grown men playing all's fair in baseball and war.

Fiers told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Dillich that the 2017 Astros had a camera in center field tied to a large television set stationed adjacent to the steps from the clubhouse to the dugout. Assorted Astros (Fiers didn't name names) would see the catcher's signs on the set, decipher them, and relay them to Astro hitters by banging a large plastic or acrylic trash can.

Assorted video has also surfaced from 2017 games in which, with a little audio enhancement, you can hear one or two bangs with an Astro hitter at the plate and an opposing pitcher about to deliver. Usually, it's been said, the bangs were meant to tip the hitter that a changeup or other offspeed pitch was coming. In one such video, then-White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar caught on, called his catcher to the mound twice, and switched up the signs post haste, for all the good it might do.

Runners on base or coaches on the lines catching, deciphering, and relaying stolen signs merely with their eyes and hands are guilty only of gamesmanship. Aided by technology off the field, it's grand theft. And before anyone gets the brilliant idea that the Astros invented it, let it be said that they've taken it to its technologically logical 2010s extreme, but they weren't exactly the first to even think about it.

"Every team with a scoreboard in center field has a spy inside at one time or another," wrote Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby in his memoir — called My War with Baseball. Longtime catcher/coach/manager Birdie Tebbetts once told a Boston newspaper the 1940 Tigers didn't have a spy in center field but a pitcher in the seats with binoculars--helping those Tigers lead the league in runs and win the pennant by a game.

Actually, it wasn't binoculars — it was the telescopic sight of pitcher Tommy Bridges's hunting rifle. He showed infielder Pinky Higgins how it might be used to steal signs from the upper deck in old Briggs (Tiger) Stadium. No less than the Tigers' Hall of Fame first baseman Hank Greenberg revealed the scheme in his eventual memoir, Hank Greenberg: The Story of My Life.

Two decades later, the Braves were caught playing The Riddle of the Stands, when two presumed fans in the Wrigley Field bleachers turned out to be pitchers Bob Buhl and Joey Jay, posing as bleacher creatures but relaying signs stolen by binoculars to the Braves dugout. They'd relay the stolen signs to Braves hitters by moving their white scorecards, a la Connie Mack once using his to change his outfielders' positionings from the dugout.

But the 1951 Giants had a spy in the center field clubhouse of the Polo Grounds. When Leo Durocher discovered a former Cub now a Giant (Hank Schenz) owned a Wollensak spy glass — which he used to steal signs from Wrigley Field's center field scoreboard — Durocher couldn't resist, deploying coach Herman Franks to the clubhouse, spyglass in hand.

From there, Franks would catch the opposition catcher's signs through the spyglass darkly and relay them to the Giants bullpen, from whence quick flashes of tiny but visible light would tell Giant hitters who wanted the purloined signals what was coming up to the plate. Yes, children, the Giants stole the pennant! The Giants stole the pennant!

The 1951 Dodgers suspected Durocher was up to something down that stretch — the Giants came back from 13 games out to force the pennant playoff — but when they thought about catching his surveillance cold with their own pair of binoculars an umpire confiscated the field glasses post haste. As Thomas Boswell snarked in due course, "Why, that would be unfair to the high-tech cheaters!"

In due course, and after the Giants moved to San Francisco, an infielder on the 1951 pennant cheaters (er, winners), Bill Rigney, now managing the team, fashioned a simpler system in 1959 to keep the Braves at bay while two games ahead with ten left in the season: the spy would simply close and open certain scoreboard slats to relay pilfered signs.

Rigney also found a player objecting to that bright idea, relief pitcher Al Worthington. A man of deep Christian beliefs, Worthington persuaded Rigney to knock it off unless he wanted Worthington to walk off the team. Rigney knocked it off. The Braves ended up in a pennant playoff with the eventual winning Dodgers.

"I told Bill that I had been talking to church groups, telling people you don't have to lie or cheat in this world if you trust Jesus Christ," Worthington told a magazine writer. "How could I go on saying those things if I was winning games because my team was cheating?"

But when Worthington was traded to the White Sox, after their 1959 American League pennant, he was slightly surprised to discover general manager Hank Greenberg's crew had a binocular sign-stealing system in full swing. And that he couldn't discourage Greenberg quite the way he discouraged Rigney.

"Baseball is a game where you try to get away with everything you can," Greenberg told the stolid relief pitcher. "You cut corners when you run the bases. If you trap a ball in the outfield, you swear you caught it. Everybody tries to cheat a little." Worthington took a hike. Trying to trade him, the White Sox discovered Worthington now had a reputation as a nutbag.

Let's see. Greenberg couldn't quite enunciate the distinction between corner cutting on the bases, ball trapping in the outfield, and spying, buzzing, and binocularity. And Worthington needed psychiatric attention? (In due course, Worthington returned to the Show, first with the Reds, and then with the pennant-winning 1965 Twins.)

Sometimes teams have been caught red Octobered. In 2010, a Phillies bullpen coach, Mick Billmeyer, was caught on camera sitting on the bullpen bench with binoculars up to his eyes. Billmeyer claimed he was only monitoring Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz's positioning, but the Rockies television broadcast caught Billmeyer training his binoculars on Rockies catcher Miguel Olivo.

Charlie Manuel, then the Phillies' manager, gave a beauty of an explanation afterward. "We were not trying to steal signs," he told a reporter. "Would we try to steal somebody's signs? Yeah, if we can. But we don't do that. We're not going to let a guy stand up there in the bullpen with binoculars looking in. We're smarter than that." Don't ask.

Billmeyer may only have acted upon the impulse of franchise history. The 1899 Phillies got caught red handed with high tech for the time sign stealing, in which a buzzer under the third base coaching line would give a tiny shock to third base coach Pearce Chiles standing atop it — while it was hidden under wet grass.

Reds catcher Tommy Corcoran suspected the coach's leg twitches and dug his spikes until he hit the board under which the shocker was tucked. Thus was spiked the Phillies' prehistoric electrotheft, which began with third-string catcher Morgan Murphy hiding behind a center field ad using binoculars to get the opposing signs and relay them by buzzer to Chiles. As if that was liable to be the end of it.

The same year Billmeyer got bagged, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught on to someone in Petco Park's center field camera well, in a Padres' sport shirt, brandishing binoculars and clutching a walkie talkie while he was at it. If you think he was chatting between innings with his kids in the grandstands, I have a cane .45 to sell you cheap.

In this decade, maybe the second most suspected of baseball intelligence operations was the Blue Jays, mostly around their once-infamous Man in White — believed to be sitting behind center field in Rogers Centre relaying signs. There were those who believed he was in business up to and including the 2015 American League Championship Series.

And while last year the Indians (eliminated in the division series) warned the Red Sox (who won the pennant and the World Series) to beware Astro infiltration, the previous year a Red Sox trainer was caught deploying an Apple Watch to steal Yankee signs. Which may have been the pot dressing the kettle black: the Red Sox complained the Empire Emeritus used cameras of their YES broadcast network to spy on the Olde Towne Team in-game.

That provided the only known instance in which current commissioner Rob Manfred has punished anyone for espionage, fining the Red Sox and harrumphing that "all thirty clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks."

Lest you think baseball's high-tech black bag jobbers get away with murder entirely, be advised. The 1899 Phillies finished third behind the National League pennant-winning Brooklyn Superbas (the Dodgers to be). The 1940 Tigers lost the World Series in seven to the Reds. The 1951 Giants were flattened by the Yankees in five in that Series. The 1960 Braves finished second and seven back of the pennant and World Series winning Pirates; the 1960 White Sox finished 10 back of the pennant-winning Yankees.

The 2010 Phillies won the National League East but lost the National League Championship Series to the Giants; the 2010 Padres finished second to the Giants in the NL West. The Blue Jays still haven't been seen anywhere near the World Series since the Clinton Administration. The 2017 Red Sox got pushed to one side by the Astros in the division series.

Don't even think about going there — yes, the hitter still has to hit the ball. But don't kid yourself: it's a lot easier to hit or lay off what you know is coming.

And, if you assume the Astros didn't quite put the AIA out of business this year, it did them no favors in this year's World Series. They had the postseason home-field advantage, but the Nats won the Series on the road entirely. And they were prepared — according to relief pitcher Sean Doolittle, every Nats pitcher was given five different sets of signs to switch up to just in case. If the Astros were stealing signs electronically this time around, it qualifies as maybe the single most inept case of spy-ops since the Watergate burglary.

Baseball government's investigation won't stop with just the Astros. Their disgraced former assistant general manager, Brandon Taubman, already facing further questions about taunting women reporters with their controversial trade to acquire then-domestic violence suspended Roberto Osuna, may be questioned about Astrogate. So might two former Astros — 2017 bench coach Alex Cora (now the Red Sox manager and with a 2018 World Series ring on his finger) and 2017 designated hitter Carlos Beltran (freshly hired to manage the Mets). And so may a good number of teams, with or without ex-Astros in the ranks.

Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is known as a drone builder and lover. (He's also known as a frequent Astro critic.) Before the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland — and before the Indians traded him to the Reds — Bauer deployed one of his mechanical flying pets to tour the empty park taking footage, demonstrating potential television broadcast advancement. On another occasion, a Bauer drone followed Indians outfielder Tyler Naquin running out a game-winning inside-the-park home run.

How large a jump would it prove to be from Bauer's hobbying to a team developing enough drone expertise to hover them over the park on behalf of a new kind of in-game intelligence operation? Would baseball's next great technological development then be not robot umpires, but teams developing strategic defense initiatives? (Will we spend the seventh-inning stretch singing, "Take me out to the spy games?")

If Mike Fiers has hit the buzzer properly, and if baseball dicks perform the genuine Astrogate investigation the Astros may not prefer to do, Manfred isn't long before having the chance to do something more than harrumph that he's going to ... be very, very angry at anyone caught playing "Smile! You're on Candid Camera!" again.