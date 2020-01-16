Potential Tom Brady Signing Headlines

Indianapolis: "Totally Pumped: Brady Excited to Be a Colt"

Pittsburgh: "'Immaculate Reception:' Brady Welcomed to Pittsburgh With Parade"

Denver: "Mile 'Hi!:' Brady Now a Bronco"

Dallas: "Hard-On For 'Big D:' Brady Inks With Cowboys"

Tennessee: "Volunteer-y Leave: Brady Exits New England For Tennessee"

Arizona: "Un-Retirement Community: Brady Signs With Cardinals"

Las Vegas Raiders: "Black Holy: Raiders See Brady as Savior"

Seattle: "Don't Pass on This: Seahawks Jump at Chance to Sign Brady"

Miami: "The Intra-Division Decision: Brady Taking Talents to South Beach"

New York Jets: "Big Old Jet Headliner: Brady Lands in Enemy Territory"

Detroit: "'Motor City Add, Man:' Brady Joins Lions"

Atlanta: "Dirty Bird Gets The G.O.A.T. — Falcons Sign Brady"

Carolina: "King of Queens: Brady the Man in Charlotte"

Jacksonville: "Most Duval-uable Player: Brady Ready to Roar With Jags"

Los Angeles Chargers: "Shocker! Tom Brady Charged With Revitalizing Los Angeles"

Washington: "'Skin Clique:' Brady Headed to Washington"

Cleveland: "Big Dawg Dump: Browns Unload Veterans to Make Room For Brady"

Or: "Hound of the 'Baker's-Ville: Brady to Cleveland; Mayfield Sent Packing"

Green Bay: "Start Packing: Brady Off to Green Bay"

Tampa Bay: "Brady Jumps Ship; Lands in Tampa"

Los Angeles Rams: "Ewe Like That?! Brady Now Rams Leader"

Kansas City: "No Reservations: Tom Brady Wants to Be a Chief"

Baltimore: "'Just One More,' Quoth the Raven: Brady Signs One-Year Contract With Baltimore"

New Orleans: "Bounty Gait: Well-Paid Brady Struts Into New Orleans"

Buffalo: "Upstate of Euphoria: Brady Signing Sends Buffalo Into Frenzy"

New York Giants: "Biggest Man on Campus: G-Men Sign Larger-Than-Life QB"

Chicago: "Bear Hug: Brady Welcomed to Chicago With Open Arms"

Minnesota: "God of Thunder: Brady to Vikings Sends Shockwaves Throughout NFL"

Philadelphia: "Philly Especial: Brady Newest Eagle to Land"

Houston: "Texas Sold 'Im: Houston Lures Brady to Texans"

Cincinnati: "Jungle Gem: Brady Arrival Gives Bengals Fans Hope"

San Francisco: "Quite 'the Catch:' 49ers Lure Brady From Patriots"

