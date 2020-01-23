Super Bowl LIV Proposition Bets

1. Winner: Kansas City/San Francisco

2. Versus spread: Kansas City (-1½)/San Francisco (+1½)

3. Total points (game): over/under 54½

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 13½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 14½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 14½

8. Versus spread (halftime): Kansas City (-1)/San Francisco (+1)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½

10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 2:02½

13. Winner of coin toss: Kansas City/San Francisco

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. Kansas City to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½

20. First Kansas City pass: complete/incomplete

21. First San Francisco pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Jimmy Garoppolo passing yardage: over/under 242½

25. Patrick Mahomes turnovers: over/under ½

26. Mahomes passing yardage: over/under 317½

27. Garoppolo turnovers: over/under 1½

28. Deebo Samuel receiving yards: over/under 69½

29. Kansas City rushing yards: over/under 119½

30. Tyreek Hill receptions: over/under 5½

31. Sammy Watkins touchdowns: over/under ½

32. Damien Williams rush attempts + receptions: over/under 21½

33. George Kittle receptions: over/under 4½

34. Kansas City interception return yardage: over/under ½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½

36. Longest Dustin Colquitt punt: over/under 47½

37. Nick Boas tackles for losses: over/under 1½

38. Raheem Mostert rush average: over/under 5½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½

40. Harrison Butker PAT conversions: over/under 3½

41. Robbie Gould missed field goals: over/under ½

42. Jimmy Garoppolo incompletions: over/under 9½

43. First team to score: Kansas City/San Francisco

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first Kansas City touchdown: over/under 10½

46. Yardage length of first San Francisco touchdown: over/under 9½

47. Jersey number of first Chief to score a touchdown: over/under 15½

48. Jersey number of first 49er to score a touchdown: over/under 19½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams TD's (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 27½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½

56. Length of longest Butker field goal: over/under 43½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 761½

58. Frank Clark sacks: over/under ½

59. Kansas City third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%

60. San Francisco third-down efficiency: over/under 40.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. Kansas City first downs: over/under 25½

63. San Francisco first downs: over/under 24½

64. Kansas City penalties: over/under 6½

65. San Francisco penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Attendance: over/under 64,972½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 15½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 6½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Total drives (both teams): over/under 21½

76. Kansas City time of possession: over/under 29:01½

77. San Francisco time of possession: over/under 31:59½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 125½

79. San Francisco yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½

80. Tyrann Mathieu tackles: over/under 8½

81. (Mahomes rush yards)³: over/under 59,319½

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)

83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no