Super Bowl LIV Proposition Bets
January 23, 2020 by Jeffrey Boswell • Print Story •
1. Winner: Kansas City/San Francisco
2. Versus spread: Kansas City (-1½)/San Francisco (+1½)
3. Total points (game): over/under 54½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 13½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 14½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 14½
8. Versus spread (halftime): Kansas City (-1)/San Francisco (+1)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½
10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?: yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 2:02½
13. Winner of coin toss: Kansas City/San Francisco
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. Kansas City to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½
20. First Kansas City pass: complete/incomplete
21. First San Francisco pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Jimmy Garoppolo passing yardage: over/under 242½
25. Patrick Mahomes turnovers: over/under ½
26. Mahomes passing yardage: over/under 317½
27. Garoppolo turnovers: over/under 1½
28. Deebo Samuel receiving yards: over/under 69½
29. Kansas City rushing yards: over/under 119½
30. Tyreek Hill receptions: over/under 5½
31. Sammy Watkins touchdowns: over/under ½
32. Damien Williams rush attempts + receptions: over/under 21½
33. George Kittle receptions: over/under 4½
34. Kansas City interception return yardage: over/under ½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½
36. Longest Dustin Colquitt punt: over/under 47½
37. Nick Boas tackles for losses: over/under 1½
38. Raheem Mostert rush average: over/under 5½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½
40. Harrison Butker PAT conversions: over/under 3½
41. Robbie Gould missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Jimmy Garoppolo incompletions: over/under 9½
43. First team to score: Kansas City/San Francisco
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
45. Yardage length of first Kansas City touchdown: over/under 10½
46. Yardage length of first San Francisco touchdown: over/under 9½
47. Jersey number of first Chief to score a touchdown: over/under 15½
48. Jersey number of first 49er to score a touchdown: over/under 19½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams TD's (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 27½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½
56. Length of longest Butker field goal: over/under 43½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 761½
58. Frank Clark sacks: over/under ½
59. Kansas City third-down efficiency: over/under 42.66½%
60. San Francisco third-down efficiency: over/under 40.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. Kansas City first downs: over/under 25½
63. San Francisco first downs: over/under 24½
64. Kansas City penalties: over/under 6½
65. San Francisco penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Attendance: over/under 64,972½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 15½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 6½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Total drives (both teams): over/under 21½
76. Kansas City time of possession: over/under 29:01½
77. San Francisco time of possession: over/under 31:59½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 125½
79. San Francisco yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Tyrann Mathieu tackles: over/under 8½
81. (Mahomes rush yards)³: over/under 59,319½
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)
83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no
January 23, 2020
J.D.:
81. (Mahomes rush yards)³: over/under 59,319½
Well, it seems clear that that will be an “under.”
January 23, 2020
Jeffrey Boswell:
J.D.
I don’t know. That’s cubed, not squared. Over 40 yards rushing and it hits the over.
January 24, 2020
J.D.:
OK, I’ll admit that I missed the cubed function. Still, what’s the point of that? Why not just say over/under 39 1/2?