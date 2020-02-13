Potential Antonio Brown Signing Headlines

New York Jets: "Baggage Claim: Jets Sign Erratic Brown"

New England: "Why? Gate: Questions Arise Over Pats Decision to Bring Back Brown"

Las Vegas Raiders: "A-Hole in the B-Hole: Antonio Brown Heads to Las Vegas"

Or: "Must Be the Eye Patch: Raiders Turn Blind Eye in Signing Brown"

New Orleans: "Saint Misbehavin': Brown Vows to Be Better in New Orleans"

Dallas: "Biggest 'D' in 'Big D:' Brown Could Wreck Chemistry in Dallas"

Washington: "Capitol Offense: Redskins Soundly Criticized For Signing Brown"

Or: "Crazy With a Capitol 'C:' Brown Set to Join Redskins"

Philadelphia: "Shrink in the Linc:' Eagles Get Help For (and With) Brown"

Or, "Psycho-Path to Glory: Eagles Hope Brown is the Answer at Wide Receiver"

Green Bay: "Say 'Cheese and Crackers': Packers Hope Brown Puts Strange Behavior (and Cornerbacks) Behind Him"

Cincinnati: "Locker Room 'Cancer': Zodiac Says Antonio Brown's July 10th Birthdate Spells Disaster For Bengals"

Los Angeles Chargers: "La La Landing: Chargers Acquire Brown"

Denver: "Altitude Adjustment: Broncos Hope Change of Scenery Motivates Brown"

Kansas City: "'Mo. Fo': Brown Signing Could Backfire on Chiefs"

Cleveland: "Browns Keep Doing 'Browns' Things: Cleveland Inks Antonio Brown"

Pittsburgh: "Tale Between His Legs: Huge Story in Pittsburgh as Brown Begs to Return"

Los Angeles Rams: "Debate-est Show on Turf: Rams Weigh Pros and Cons of Signing Brown"

Atlanta: "Night the Lights Went Doubt in Georgia: Fans Question Falcons Signing of Brown"

Tampa Bay: "Loose Cannons Sink Ships: Brown Signing Could Ruin Bucs"

Seattle: "'S's Show: Seahawks Take Risk Bringing Brown to Seattle"

San Francisco: "San Francisco Retreat: Brown to SF Could Reverse 49ers' Momentum"

Arizona: "Red Bird, Red Flag: Cardinals Sign Brown Despite Checkered Past"

Carolina: "Charlotte-An: Brown Claims to Be Changed Man, But Actions Prove Otherwise"



New York Giants: "Gee, Man, Are You Really Gonna Sign Antonio Brown? Giants Consider Options"

Minnesota: "Purple People Tweeter: Brown Announces Arrival in Minnesota With Twitter Rant"

Chicago: "The Right to Bear Arms: Despite Brown's Past, Chicago Needs Weapons"

Detroit: "Not Lion Around: Detroit Takes Bold Move in Signing Brown"

Baltimore: "Stark Raven Lunatic: Baltimore Signs Unstable Brown"

Tennessee: "Out of Sink: Brown Signing Could Be Titan-ic Mistake in Tennessee"

Or: "Disaster Artist: Brown Signing Could Sink Titans"

Indianapolis: "Un-Stable: Colts Pony Up to Saddle Up Volatile Brown"

Houston: "Even The Headaches in Texas Are Bigger: Houston Takes Big Risk Signing Brown"

Jacksonville: "Coup De 'Ville: Jags Shock NFL and Snag Brown"

Miami: "Son of a Beach! Dolphins Hope Brown Doesn't Flip Out"

Buffalo: "Buffa-Lo and Behold: Bills Bring Brown to the Table"