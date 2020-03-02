Top Young Guns in Golf in 2020

Golf is a sport that consists of great skill, incredible patience, and precision that even a surgeon would be proud of. There are golfing events taking place all year round, and by taking advantage of this William Hill offer, you can be right in the thick of the sports betting action within minutes.

We have also been following these players closely, and we've created a quick list of the most exciting young golfers who are currently playing in 2020.

1. Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia is an incredibly skilled golfer who has only just turned 18-years =0old in January this year. He was actually due to start college in 2020, but given his ability and success so far, he has made a decision to turn pro. Bhatia has put in countless hours on the golf courses of North Carolina over the years, where he grew up, and it's clearly paid off. He is one of the youngest golfers ever to get going on the PGA Tour as it stands, and we wish him good luck for this season.

2. Cole Hammer

Here we have another teenage player in the form of Cole Hammer. Hammer is actually in college right now, and he competes for Texas, where he is currently finishing up his sophomore year. He has been ranked the number one Amateur in the world previously, and he helped Texas to reach the final of the NCAA tournament last season through his display of 8 birdies against Matthew Wolff in the semifinals. He's definitely a guy to watch out for.

3. Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff is a recent college graduate who is undoubtedly one of the most exciting stars on the PGA Tour right now. Wolff actually managed to win the NCAA individual tournament back in 2019, then went on to sink an incredible birdie to win his first PGA Tour title in the same season. He Is just one of three players to ever achieve this feat, putting him in the same category as the legendary Tiger Woods. As the 2020 season is now underway, we can't wait to see what Matthew Wolff goes on to achieve.

4. Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has also been the number one ranked amateur in the world before, and he achieved this back in 2018. While he was a phenomenal teenage player, he has struggled a little bit so far on the PGA Tour. However, towards the back end of last season, he was starting to find his feet and display some of the form that we are used to seeing from this young man. He is still just 20-years-old, meaning that there is plenty of time for Niemann to show what he's made of.