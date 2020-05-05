Super Bowl LV Odds: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not

Since the day after Super Bowl LIV, some teams have seen their odds to win Super Bowl LV go down, while others have seen their odds go up. Here are the biggest movers, in both directions.

Who's Hot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Opened at 50-1, now 11-1: Signing the greatest quarterback ever to play the game (sorry, Joe Montana lovers) and then trading for his old security blanket, Rob Gronkowski, will have this effect on a team's odds.

Miami Dolphins — Opened at 100-1, now 66-1: It stands to reason given not only how many picks they had in the draft all told, but three in the first round and two in the second. Were also busy in free agency: As many as nine signees therein could be starting in Week 1.

Indianapolis Colts — Opened at 40-1, now 28-1: The arrival of Philip Rivers, who by the look of it still has plenty left at 38, in free agency apparently more than cancels out their not having had a first-round pick in the draft. Now if only Parris Campbell can move forward from his disappointing, to say the least, rookie season (18 catches, 127 yards, 1 TD). If he does, he will team with fellow speedster T.Y. Hilton to enable Rivers to make the sparks really fly.

Arizona Cardinals — Opened at 66-1, now 50-1: Ripped off the Texans big time in that DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson trade, while first-round draftee, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, is going to be a good one, if not a great one, and third-round selection, offensive tackle Josh Jones, is considered a colossal steal by most.

Denver Broncos — Opened at 50-1, now 40-1: Used both of their top two draft picks on wide receivers (Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler) and stole running back Melvin Gordon from AFC West rival Chargers in free agency. With the Raiders coming away with the super-fast Henry Ruggs III in the draft, this division is going to be quite the track meet.

Los Angeles Chargers — Opened at 50-1, now 40-1: Justin Herbert zoomed from a projected late first-rounder in February to sixth overall, and they avenged the loss of Gordon by signing ex-Bronco cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Traded offensive linemen with the Panthers, shipping tackle Russell Okung to Carolina in exchange for guard Trai Turner, then replaced Okung by poaching free agent Bryan Bulaga from Green Bay, making the offensive line stronger than last year's. They look a lot better now than they did three months ago.

Who's Not

Houston Texans — Opened at 28-1, now 50-1: The aforementioned Hopkins-Johnson trade is having a mirror image on their price, and they also had only five picks in the draft, including no first-rounder. Look for Lindy's to list Bill O'Brien as the Houston player or coach who is "On the Hot Seat" for 2020.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Opened at 80-1, now 150-1: When a team coming off a 6-10 season is the longest price on the board, they're telling you something — and that something in this case is that Gardner Minshew just plain lacks NFL talent. And on Friday they declined to exercise their fifth-year option (for 2021) on running back Leonard Fournette, making him a likely trade candidate — as is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, with the same team (Philadelphia) rumored to be keenly interested in both.

Green Bay Packers — Opened at 18-1, now 28-1: In the first round, they drafted a player who doesn't figure to start for at least three years (quarterback Jordan Love), and in the second round, they drafted a player who does fill an immediate need, but could have likely been had in the fourth round (power runner A.J. Dillon). Needed help right away at other positions, including wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback.

Chicago Bears — Opened at 35-1, now 50-1: No first-round pick, and second-round pick Cole Kmet became the 10th tight end on their roster. Last year was a throwout year: They had no first- or second-round pick (only one team in that situation, the 2002 Buccaneers, has ever won the Super Bowl), and they also had to take the biggest jump in strength of schedule in the entire NFL from what every team had played in 2018. But their 2020 schedule is of exactly the same difficulty as their 2019 schedule turned out to be. Maybe the sharps just don't believe in Nick Foles?

Los Angeles Rams — Opened at 22-1, now 33-1: This is a highly instructive example of what happens when a team trades away their first-round pick four years in a row: their roster ages rapidly, and their cap space steadily shrinks, as older players have always been more expensive than younger ones since the game-changing 2011 collective bargaining agreement. With Arizona showing definite signs of life, they could be headed for the NFC West cellar.

New England Patriots — Opened at 14-1, now 20-1: Their odds haven't gone up as far as Tampa Bay's have gone down because Gronkowski did not play at all in 2019 — and the rumors linking Andy Dalton (who was released by Cincinnati Thursday) to them were keeping their price from going higher. But with Dalton having signed with Dallas Saturday, their price will soar unless they sign Jameis Winston or Cam Newton.