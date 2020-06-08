The Anthem Desecrations: Vol. 2

Maybe it's just as well that the 2020 NFL season might be played without any fans in attendance.

Because the vast majority of the season ticket-holders will not like it one bit when the players kneel during the national anthem, as most of them are broadly hinting that they will do in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by four police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, because these ticket buyers on aggregate are white, over 50, and make over $100,000 a year in general, and white, over 65, and make over $250,000 a year in particular — the very people likely to be angered the most by this impudent, arrogant, and arguably even seditious behavior, regurgitating as it does memories of when the hippies burned and spat on the American flag while waving Vietcong flags and chanting "Ho Ho Ho Chi Minh, NLF is gonna win" — provoking the 1970 "Hard Hat Riot," at which approximately 200 construction workers, outnumbered 5 to 1 by a bunch of hippies, nonetheless beat dozens of the hippies to a bloody pulp. About 70 people, most of them hippies, were injured seriously enough to require hospitalization.

The advance man for this new planned round of disloyalty is Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who showed that he means business when he severely battered his four-year-old son six years ago. He will replace Colin Kaepernick, whose outlandish Afro hairstyle is reminiscent of that sported by the most violent black radicals of half a century ago, a look deliberately meant to further rub salt in older white people's wounds.

But does Adrian Peterson — or any of the other apparent future kneelers for that matter — have a plan for solving the problem, whose existence only the most virulent extremists of the right could deny?

This four-point plan will work perfectly:

1. Eliminate the shoot-to-kill policy that prevails in most police departments across the country, even when there is no evidence that the suspect is armed, and regardless of how minor the crime. Fear of lawsuits if an officer "kneecaps" such a suspect is what drives this policy — and as Peterson and his peers are well aware, a shattered knee can generally be repaired, while a dead man can never be brought back to life (unless his name is Lazarus, of course).

2. Legalize marijuana, as polls show more than 60% of Americans now favor doing, for all purposes in every state. This will reduce contacts between police and people of color by at least half.

3. Also legalize concealed carry nationwide, which will do three things: first, it will abolish stop-and-frisk en passant because what the police would be looking for in essentially all stop-and-frisk situations would no longer be illegal to possess; second, it will give people of color an equal right to bear arms under the Second Amendment (nationally, African-Americans and Latinos make up 95 per cent of those incarcerated under the restrictive, confiscatory gun laws already on the books in the various states); and third, this proposal is guaranteed to be very popular among gun-rights advocates, which is sure to give it broad bipartisan support.

4. Implement same-race policing; that is, only black officers patrol black neighborhoods, and only Hispanic officers patrol Hispanic neighborhoods (the latter also eliminating potential language barriers). And to anyone who thinks that this is "radical," Boston did it in 1850, after Irish residents of such neighborhoods as Charlestown and South Boston complained of the brutal treatment they were receiving from WASP cops. Thus began the tradition of the Irish civil servant, which quickly spread both to other cities and to other uniformed services, most notably fire departments. This will also, by necessity, result in the hiring of many more black and Hispanic officers — so, like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, it's a win-win.

Teddy Roosevelt was absolutely right when he said that complaining about a problem without proposing a solution is called whining.

And not for nothing, but the official slogan of the Young Communist League in the 1930s was "Communism is Twentieth Century Americanism" — and when a town in Iowa could not put on a Fourth of July parade because of the Great Depression, guess who came along in the nick of time to save the day?

The Young Communist League.

In 1942, guess who led a group of shipyard workers in Oakland in singing the national anthem?

None other than Paul Robeson, who made no bones about his Communist Party membership — and even resided in the Soviet Union for a time.

So is it too much to ask for these spoiled near-billionaire athletes to be at least as patriotic as a bunch of Communists?