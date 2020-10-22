WS Game 1: Rays Off Script, Dodgers on Top

Somehow, no matter what the pandemic threw down in baseball's way, we managed to arrive at the World Series. Somehow, the game's 99 Cent Store from Tampa Bay bumped, pole vaulted, and sky dove to a Series against the game's Amazon from Los Angeles.

In Globe Life Field, the brand-new playpen of the Texas Rangers. Where the turf is artificial, the roof makes it resemble the hangar for a Boeing 747, and you can just can all the hoo-ha about the wonders of a neutral-site World Series.

The Dodgers entered with a sort-of home field advantage. They've been playing at Globe Life from their National League division series forward. With the pandemic-inspired divisional geography schedule on the irregular season, the Rays never got to play the Rangers even once.

They've been been playing there from their division series forward. With the pandemic-inspired divisional geography schedule this irregular season, the Rays never got to play the Rangers even once. And the Dodgers sure took advantage of that inadvertent home-field advantage of a sort Tuesday night.

They waited out a hard laboring Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, aided and abetted by Rays manager Kevin Cash forgetting his well-tested plot, then flipped their merry-go-round to cruising speed from the fourth through the sixth innings, and beat the Rays in Game 1, 8-3.

Clayton Kershaw did more than his share starting for the Dodgers. With the continuing questions about his overall postseason life of bad fortune, Kershaw brought the best of his new self to bear, his sliders out-numbering his fastballs, striking out eight through six and getting 19 misses on 38 swings against him for the highest single-game whiff rate of his entire major league life.

"Kershaw was dealing," Cash said postgame. "You see why he's going to the Hall of Fame one day."

What nobody could see clearly was why Cash pushed his luck with Glasnow laboring to survive, his eight strikeouts negated by 6 walks — including the leadoff pass to Max Muncy opening the bottom of the fourth to start the Dodgers' fun — and with only a 2-1 deficit against him when he came out of it.

Will Smith grounded Muncy to second almost right then and there. But Cody Bellinger — the man who rang the Atlanta Braves bell so resoundingly in the seventh National League Championship Series game — hit the first pitch into the Dodger bullpen in right center field. After walking Chris Taylor to follow and wild-pitching Taylor to second, Glasnow was lucky to escape with his and the Rays' lives on a pair of back-to-back strikeouts.

That's where Cash moved against his own successfully established grain. The Rays live and prosper on not letting the other guys get third cracks at their pitchers and thus keeping their pitchers from falling into position to fail or get failed. They play that game better than most and rolled the American League's best irregular season record for their trouble.

Cash withstood the alarms blasted after he lifted Charlie Morton in American League Championship Series Game 7 after five and two-thirds efficient innings when trouble brewed with the Rays up 3-0. The move aligned perfectly to the Rays' usual M.O. and it paid off with a pennant.

On Tuesday night, though, he left Glasnow in for the fifth despite 107 pitches to that point. With Ryan Yarbrough throwing in the Rays bullpen, Glasnow walked Mookie Betts on four straight balls following an opening strike. Over the past three seasons including a 34-start span, Glasnow had only thrown 100 pitches or more in a game three times, and Tuesday night wasn't exactly one of his prime outings.

Cash still didn't make a move after the walk to Betts. Room enough for the Dodgers to boot the merry-go-round. Glasnow walked Corey Seager after Betts stole second without a throw on a low pitch. He struck Justin Turner out, somehow — except that Betts and Seager delivered a near-textbook double steal.

Then Max Muncy bounced one right to Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz. Diaz threw home. This was supposed to be one of those plays the Rays' usually larger-than-life defense executes with an arm missing and half asleep. Except that Diaz's throw arrived up the third base line and Betts slid into the plate while Seager took third and Muncy stood safe at first.

"The at-bat with Muncy right there," Cash said post-game, "just was hoping it felt like [Glasnow] was the best guy to get a strikeout." Not on a night when only 58 of Glasnow's 117 total pitches were strikes. Glasnow himself acknowledged trying to rush things a little too much in the beginning, but once he adjusted that he thought his mechanics were off.

"I have to execute pitches better and hold runners better," he said, admitting the latter is probably his weakest attribute. "Later in the game, I wasn't really able to throw anything for a strike except the heater. I think the changeup, I probably should have thrown that a little bit more. ... That curve ball, later on, I really didn't have much feel for it."

Smith knocked Seager home and Muncy to third with a jam-shot single to center. Finally Cash brought in Yarbrough, a good relief pitcher, but a young man whose career to date includes that he's vulnerable pitching with one out and rare (for him) inherited runners, but better when he starts an inning clean.

The left-hander got rid of the left-handed Bellinger on a pop up to third, but right-handed Chris Taylor lined Muncy home with a clean single to left and pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez sent Smith home by shooting a base hit between short and third.

Yarbrough escaped with no further damage. Cash sent Josh Fleming out for the sixth. The Mookie Monster sent his first pitch into the right field seats. An infield pop out later, Turner and Muncy doubled back-to-back. Fleming didn't surrender another run through his next two innings worth of work but that came under the too-familiar heading of taking one for the team.

Not that the Rays left things uninteresting on their end. They chased Kershaw's relief Dylan Floro with one out in the seventh. Manuel Margot singled right through the middle infielders and Joey Wendle drove on to left center that Bellinger gave a great chase until the ball hit off the heel of his glove, setting the Rays up with second and third.

Then Cash sent Ji-Man Choi to bat for Willy Adames. Dodger manager Dave Roberts brought in left-hander Victor Gonzalez to face the left-handed Choi. Cash pulled Choi for division series hero Mike Brosseau. And Brosseau lined Margot home with a single to right with Wendle stopping at third. He didn't stay long. Kevin Kiermaier — whose fifth-inning solo home run was his first hit since being hit by a pitch in ALCS Game 3 — lined a single to right to send Wendle home.

It was the final Rays homecoming of the night, but it almost wasn't. Rays catcher Mike Zunino lined a missile right through the box that Gonzalez snatched just sticking his glove to his right, the ball's force spinning him right into position to throw and double up Brosseau scrambling back to second. A hair off line or the glove missing by a hair and that missile might have been an RBI single with the Rays still swinging. Might.

The Rays tried to flip their own merry-go-round switch and the Dodgers succeeded in throwing a stick into the motor belt, with Pedro Baez and Joe Kelly finishing up throwing the spotless final two innings.

It was also a night to make history. Kershaw nailed his 201st lifetime postseason strikeout, moving him into second place behind his fellow likely Hall of Famer-to-be Justin Verlander. Betts became the first player in World Series history to homer, steal, and score twice in the same Series game. Cash became the first Little League World Series player to manage in the World Series when he grew up.

"It's great to get the Series going with a win," said Kershaw to reporters after the game. "That's the biggest thing, for us, is to get going. Get that first game — it's always important to get that first game of a series. Just for me, personally, it's awesome, you get to pitch well and get a win in a World Series. Like I said, I'm just thankful for another opportunity."

Bellinger going deep looked like a man who shook off the shoulder dislocation his NLCS bombing brought when it happened during the dugout celebration. He took no chances this time."I said it before the game," he told reporters post-game. "If I hit one today, I'm not touching anyone's arm. I'm going straight foot."

Since he hit the first Dodger bomb of the Series, Bellinger got to lead the first such dance. Appropriately. And you thought last year's World Series champion Dancing Nationals knew how to bust moves and cut rugs.