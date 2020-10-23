WS Game 2: The Blake and Brandon Show

Realistically, the Tampa Bay Rays didn't have to come into World Series Game 2 wearing hazmat gear Wednesday night. Losing Game 1 didn't mean rolling over and playing dead for the Los Angeles Dodgers no matter how formidable the Dodgers looked winning.

Especially on a comparative off night for the Mookie Monster, an on-night and then some for slumping Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe blasting his way out of the funk, an off-night for the Dodgers' bullpen, and an off-the-charts night for Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell concurrent to a kind of typical night for the Rays' bullpen.

All of which collaborated on a Series-leveling 6-4 Rays win in Globe Life Field that inspired the pandemically-mandated sparse live human crowd to make enough noise that they sounded like 111,000 instead of the approximate 11,000. Didn't that sound refreshing after an irregular season full of cardboard cutouts in the seats and canned noise in the ballparks?

Snell, the tall left-hander who sometimes resembles a tree waving in the heavy wind when he delivers, made World Series history in Game 2. He became only the second pitcher ever to pitch four no-hit innings with eight or more strikeouts in a Series game. He joins a Hall of Fame left-hander named Sandy Koufax, who did it in Game 1 of the 1963 Series. Rather splendid company to join.

What else did Snell have in common with Koufax? Going four and two-thirds innings before surrendering their first hits and staked concurrently to a 5-0 lead.

Koufax struck Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle out and got Roger Maris to pop out behind the plate. Then, he surrendered three straight singles before striking Hector Lopez out pinch-hitting for Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. This being 1963, the days of wine and roses, and nobody thinking pitchers threw inhuman pitch volumes, Koufax went all the way, struck a then-Series-record 15 out, and probably threw about 160-180 pitches or so before he was finished.

Snell got Cody Belllinger to ground out to third baseman Joey Wendle behind shortstop in an infield shift and struck A.J. Pollock out swinging on one of his biting sliders. Then, he walked Enrique Hernandez, threw a 2-1 pitch to Chris Taylor that disappeared over the right field fence, walked Mookie Betts, and surrendered a base hit to Corey Seager on a hanging slider.

This being 2020, the days of whine and coronavirus, and especially about 30 times more smarts about pitching and what individual arms and bodies will or won't allow, Rays manager Kevin Cash remembered his usual script and got Snell out of there in favor of Nick Anderson. Anderson struck Justin Turner out after starting behind 2-0 for the side.

And more than somewhere in this favored land, the sun is shining bright, the band is playing somewhere, even in isolation. But the old-school grumps fume not just over the "early" lift of Snell — whose 88 pitches in four and two thirds a) might have been 189 pitches if he'd gone nine in theory; and, b) were less efficient than Clayton Kershaw throwing 10 less in an inning and a third more in Game 1 — but the "early" arrival of Anderson.

Isn't he the actual or alleged closer? Who the eff brings his closer in in the goddam fifth? An older grump, to whom purists were as anathematic as bunts when it came to trying to, you know, win, has your answer.

Casey Stengel thought absolutely nothing of reaching for fresh pitchers as early as needed if the other guys got ornery enough. He did it with Joe Page to send that skintight 1949 pennant race to the absolute final day; he did it with Bob Turley in Game 7 of the 1958 World Series. "Casey's reasoning," his biographer Robert W. Creamer recorded, about that '49 game when Allie Reynolds walked his way into third-inning trouble before surrendering an RBI hit, "was that it was a ninth-inning situation. He needed a stopper, right now."

Just ask Buck Showalter and Mike Matheny. Showalter blew a trip to a 2016 American League division series and Matheny lost a 2014 National League pennant because you were "supposed" to save your closer for the "save" situation. Even if he's damn well the best pitcher on your staff that year. Edwin Encarnacion's Toronto Blue Jays and Travis Ishikawa's San Francisco Giants would still like to thank Showalter and Matheny for going by The Book.

Koufax got off a lot more easily than Snell. Taylor's blast made Game 2's score the same as Koufax's final score, 5-2. The '63 Dodgers staked Koufax's lead in the second inning with a double, two singles, and a 3-run homer (John Roseboro), and in the third with an RBI single.

STATS Perform records that Snell was the 62nd pitcher in World Series history to take a no-hitter into the fifth and only the second who didn't make it out. The first? Ralph Branca, in 1947 Series Game 1. After four no-hit innings of his own, the Brooklyn right-hander got pricked by Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio with a leadoff single. Then it was walk, hit batsman, two-run double (by Johnny Lindell), walk, and day over for Branca as the Yankees went on to win.

The Rays Wednesday night had Snell in the black right out of the chute, especially against this year's collection of Dodgers who make a normal point of abusing left-handed pitching to the point of human rights violations. They had a .990 team OPS and one home run every 14.7 at-bats entering Game 2.

Lowe picked an even better moment to break himself out of the horrific postseason batting slump that belied his standing as possibly the Rays' best irregular season hitter. He batted with one out in the top of the first, got himself into a juicy 3-1 count against the Dodgers' rookie opener Tony Gonsolin, and hit one over the center field fence.

If Dodgers manager Dave Roberts's plan was to get two innings out of Gonsolin, the Rays reminded him of the best-laid plans that go to waste in the second. Manuel Margot walked on five pitches, stole second with Joey Wendle at the plate, tagged to third on Wendle's deep center field fly out, and Roberts went to the pen sooner than probably planned.

Dylan Floro escaped trouble the hard way. Margot running on contact when Willy Adames grounded one to short was a dead pigeon at the plate. Floro really dodged trouble when Adames took off for second as ball three to Kevin Kiermaier went down and well enough away, heaving heavy relief when Seager kept the tag on Adames as he came off the base in his slide and the initial safe call was overturned.

Floro held fort in the third with a lot of help from Seager, who threw Kiermaier out on a grounder and caught Mike Zunino's pop back in shallow left field. Roberts played the matches then and brought lefty Victor Gonzalez to take care of left-handed Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows, who popped the first pitch to shallow left where Turner and Seager ambled out to short left but Seager raced past Turner for the catch.

The Rays struck again in the fourth. A one-out walk to Randy Arozarena, whose home run bat seems to have cooled off considerably over the first two Series games, and a force out at second thanks to Dodger second baseman Enrique Hernandez bobbling Ji-Man Choi's first-pitch grounder. Roberts lifted Gonzalez for rookie Dustin May, and Margot more or less snuck one through the open right side away from the infield shift for a base hit.

But there was nothing sneaky about Wendle banging a two-run double past Betts and off the right center field wall. Then Lowe wrecked May and the Dodgers again in the fifth. With two outs, and Joe Kelly throwing in the Dodger bullpen, Meadows lined a long line single to right center and Lowe launched an 0-2 fastball off the top of the left field fence and gone.

The middle infielder carrying a grotesque 6-for-56/19-strikeout slump into Game 2 couldn't have broken out of that mire better if he'd sent three line drives right down Dodger throats. "Yeah, those felt really good," he told reporters post-game. "It felt great to kind of get back and contribute to the team. They've been doing so well for the past month. It felt really good to get back and actually start doing stuff again."

"Lowe" in his case rhymes with "wow," which is what his bombs induced out of teammates and spectators alike. All he had to do to fix himself was touch base with his longtime hitting counselor Hunter Bledsoe and heed Bledsoe's reminder to take the slack out of his batter's box posture.

"The reason Brandon has a cool moment like this is because of the fact that he's unwilling not to," Bledsoe himself told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "People can pout. They can blame. He just works, man. And at the end of the day, regardless of what happens, it's a hard game. And you can trust in that. It might not be on the time schedule we want, but eventually it will pay off."

Wendle's sixth-inning sacrifice fly off Kelly provided the sixth Rays run. Dodger catcher Will Smith made it 6-3 when he rocked Anderson for a one-out launch over the left field fence in the bottom of the sixth. Seager spoiled Pete Fairbanks's otherwise fine relief outing with a leadoff blast in the bottom of the seventh. But Rays left-hander Aaron Loup cleaned up with two outs the second of which caught Bellinger, of all people, looking at strike three just above the dead middle of the plate.

Loup got the first two outs of the ninth without breaking a sweat. He struck late-game entry Edwin Rios out and retired late-game Dodger catcher Austin Barnes on a fly out to left. Then Cash went to Diego Castillo and Taylor looked at two strikes before swinging for strike three and the game. Did you know this was the first time a relief pitcher ever nailed a one-out World Series save coming into the ninth with two outs and nobody on?

Dodger fans spent a lot of the evening wondering why Roberts didn't open with Julio Urias. That'll be Urias completely fresh to start Game 4, after Walker Buehler starts against Charlie Morton in Game 3. Roberts has had his blindspots during his postseason managing life, but he's not entirely addlepated.

Before anyone else gets any more ornery about Cash lifting Snell in the fifth, listen to Snell himself. "I'm not gonna be mad at Cash. He's got to manage. I've got to play," he said post-game. "But I know I have to do things better, to make it harder for him to come out and pull me. I made it easy there with the walk, the homer and then the walk. You know, you can't blame him for that. He's trying to win a World Series game."

If Cash ends up having to try winning a Game 6, that'll be Snell fresh and ready to go. That'll also be Roberts and the Dodgers likely, for now, to face a choice between opening with Gonsolin or with May. Think about that, too.