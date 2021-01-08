 

Strength of Schedule: 2020 vs. 2021

January 8, 2021 by Anthony BrancatoPrint Story

Eagles Sitting Pretty; Packers on the Hot Seat

The following chart shows the winning percentage of each team's 2020 opponents, and that of the opponents each team is scheduled to play in 2021.

TEAM-------------------2020---------------2021..............Diff

Philadelphia-------------------.537---------------.430..............+107
N.Y. Jets----------------------.594---------------.489..............+105
Atlanta------------------------.551---------------.454...............+97
Denver-------------------------.566---------------.471...............+95
San Francisco------------------.549---------------.489...............+60
Carolina-----------------------.531---------------.472...............+59
Jacksonville-------------------.549---------------.491...............+58
New England--------------------.527---------------.489...............+38
Houston------------------------.541---------------.504...............+37
Buffalo------------------------.512---------------.478...............+34
N.Y. Giants--------------------.502---------------.474...............+28
Tampa Bay----------------------.488---------------.465...............+23
Dallas-------------------------.471---------------.452...............+19
Las Vegas----------------------.539---------------.526...............+13
Cincinnati---------------------.529---------------.529.................0
Miami--------------------------.467---------------.471................-4
L.A. Chargers------------------.482---------------.493...............-11
L.A. Rams----------------------.494---------------.515...............-21
Detroit------------------------.508---------------.529...............-21
New Orleans--------------------.459---------------.483...............-24
Minnesota----------------------.504---------------.531...............-27
Arizona------------------------.475---------------.507...............-32
Tennessee----------------------.475---------------.507...............-32
Indianapolis-------------------.443---------------.478...............-35
Washington---------------------.459---------------.504...............-45
Kansas City--------------------.465---------------.511...............-46
Chicago------------------------.488---------------.550...............-62
Seattle------------------------.447---------------.511...............-64
Cleveland----------------------.451----------------518...............-67
Baltimore----------------------.494---------------.563...............-69
Pittsburgh---------------------.475---------------.574...............-99
Green Bay----------------------.428---------------.542..............-114

