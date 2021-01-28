Super Bowl LV Proposition Bets

1. Winner: Kansas City/Tampa Bay

2. Versus spread: Kansas City (-3½)/Tampa Bay (+3½)

3. Total points (game): over/under 57½

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 14½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 14½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 14½

8. Versus spread (halftime): Kansas City (-1½)/Tampa Bay (+1½)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss:

over/under 10½

10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?:

yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:23½

13. Winner of coin toss: Kansas City/Tampa Bay

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. Kansas City to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained:first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½

20. First Kansas City pass: complete/incomplete

21. First Tampa Bay pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Patrick Mahomes passing yardage: over/under 312½

25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½

26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 329½

27. Mahomes turnovers: over/unde r½

28. Tyreek Hill receiving yards: over/under 82½

29. Kansas City rushing yards: over/under 89½

30. Chris Godwin receptions: over/under 6½

31. Mike Evans touchdowns: over/under ½

32. Devin White tackles: over/under 13½

33. Travis Kelce receptions: over/under 7½

34. Kansas City interception return yardage: over/under ½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½

36. Longest Bradley Pinion punt: over/under 47½

37. Jason Pierre-Paul tackles sacks: over/under ½

38. Leonard Fournette rush average: over/under 4.49½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½

40. Harrison Butker PAT conversions: over/under 3½

41. Ryan Succop missed field goals: over/under ½

42. Patrick Mahomes incompletions: over/under 8½

43. First team to score: Kansas City/Tampa Bay

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first Kansas City touchdown: over/under 6½

46. Yardage length of first Tampa Bay touchdown: over/under 9½

47. Jersey number of first Chief to score a touchdown:

over/under 31½

48. Jersey number of first Buccaneer to score a touchdown:

over/under 27½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 28½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under

1:57½

56. Length of longest Butker field goal: over/under 43½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 766½

58. Chris Jones sacks: over/under ½

59. Kansas City third-down efficiency: over/under 56.66½%

60. Tampa Bay third-down efficiency: over/under 58.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. Kansas City first downs: over/under 28½

63. Tampa Bay first downs: over/under 24½

64. Kansas City penalties: over/under 6½

65. Tampa Bay penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Number of underhanded pass attempts (both teams): over/under½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half):

over/under 1:58½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 12½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 5½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½

76. Kansas City time of possession: over/under 29:01½

77. Tampa Bay time of possession: over/under 28:35½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 131½

79. Tampa Bay yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½

80. Shaquil Barrett tackles for losses: over/under 2½

81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under ½

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first

down (not first down)

83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no