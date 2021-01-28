Super Bowl LV Proposition Bets
January 28, 2021
1. Winner: Kansas City/Tampa Bay
2. Versus spread: Kansas City (-3½)/Tampa Bay (+3½)
3. Total points (game): over/under 57½
4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 14½
5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 14½
6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½
7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 14½
8. Versus spread (halftime): Kansas City (-1½)/Tampa Bay (+1½)
9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss:
over/under 10½
10. Will the word "defer" be used by anyone after the coin toss?:
yes/no
11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:23½
13. Winner of coin toss: Kansas City/Tampa Bay
14. Coin toss called: heads/tails
15. Coin toss result: heads/tails
16. Kansas City to: kick/receive
17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½
18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass
19. Yards gained:first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½
20. First Kansas City pass: complete/incomplete
21. First Tampa Bay pass: complete/incomplete
22. First penalty called on: offense/defense
23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½
24. Patrick Mahomes passing yardage: over/under 312½
25. Tom Brady turnovers: over/under ½
26. Brady passing yardage: over/under 329½
27. Mahomes turnovers: over/unde r½
28. Tyreek Hill receiving yards: over/under 82½
29. Kansas City rushing yards: over/under 89½
30. Chris Godwin receptions: over/under 6½
31. Mike Evans touchdowns: over/under ½
32. Devin White tackles: over/under 13½
33. Travis Kelce receptions: over/under 7½
34. Kansas City interception return yardage: over/under ½
35. Longest reception of game: over/under 36½
36. Longest Bradley Pinion punt: over/under 47½
37. Jason Pierre-Paul tackles sacks: over/under ½
38. Leonard Fournette rush average: over/under 4.49½
39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 2½
40. Harrison Butker PAT conversions: over/under 3½
41. Ryan Succop missed field goals: over/under ½
42. Patrick Mahomes incompletions: over/under 8½
43. First team to score: Kansas City/Tampa Bay
44. Points of first score: over/under 3½
45. Yardage length of first Kansas City touchdown: over/under 6½
46. Yardage length of first Tampa Bay touchdown: over/under 9½
47. Jersey number of first Chief to score a touchdown:
over/under 31½
48. Jersey number of first Buccaneer to score a touchdown:
over/under 27½
49. First touchdown: pass/rush
50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½
51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½
52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under 1½
53. Total points (halftime): over/under 28½
54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even
55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under
1:57½
56. Length of longest Butker field goal: over/under 43½
57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 766½
58. Chris Jones sacks: over/under ½
59. Kansas City third-down efficiency: over/under 56.66½%
60. Tampa Bay third-down efficiency: over/under 58.33½%
61. Missed field goals: over/under ½
62. Kansas City first downs: over/under 28½
63. Tampa Bay first downs: over/under 24½
64. Kansas City penalties: over/under 6½
65. Tampa Bay penalties: over/under 5½
66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no
67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½
68. Number of underhanded pass attempts (both teams): over/under½
69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half):
over/under 1:58½
70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 7½
71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½
72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 12½
73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 5½
74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½
75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½
76. Kansas City time of possession: over/under 29:01½
77. Tampa Bay time of possession: over/under 28:35½
78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 131½
79. Tampa Bay yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½
80. Shaquil Barrett tackles for losses: over/under 2½
81. (Brady rush yards)³: over/under ½
82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first
down (not first down)
83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no
