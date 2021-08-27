2021 U.S. Open Tennis Preview

The 2021 U.S. Open runs from Monday, August 30th through to Sunday, September 12th and is the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Bookies currently have Novak Djokovic as the strong favorite to claim the title, which would be his fourth U.S. Open win should he do so. The Serbian, who has won 20 grand slams to date, is priced at a relatively short 4/5 to go all the way in the tournament with defending champion Dominic Thiem way down in the pecking order at best odds of 50/1 with Betfred.

Thiem's 2020 victory in the U.S. Open was his first grand slam win in his career, but he's not looking like being up to defending his title after experiencing a relatively poor season that saw him exit the French Open in the first round and the Australian Open in the fourth. The Austrian also missed Wimbledon earlier this year due to a wrist injury.

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Men's Singles Odds

Novak Djokovic 4/5

Daniil Medvedev 5/1

Alexander Zverev 12/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 13/1

Rafael Nadal 14/1

Roger Federer 12/1

Matteo Berrettini 27/1

Jannik Sinner 33/1

Denis Shapovalov 40/1

Dominic Thiem 50/1

Aslan Karatsev 80/1

Nick Kyrgios 80/1

Meanwhile, In the women's singles, Naomi Osaka is the defending champion, having won the tournament in 2020 by beating Victoria Azarenka. The Japanese player is currently the bookies' favorite to retain her title being priced at 9/2 with some of the best betting sites.

Osaka is also the defending champion at the Australian Open having defeated Jennifer Brady in the final earlier this year, 6-4, 6-3. However, she hit the headlines during the 2021 French Open when she withdrew from the tournament due to mental health reasons following victory in the first round.

She was then knocked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her home country after being defeated 6-1, 6-4 by the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. Whether or not she will be in the right state of mind come the end of the month to defend her title in New York City is yet to be seen but other contenders are definitely worth considering.

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Women's Singles Odds

Naomi Osaka 9/2

Ashleigh Barty 8/1

Iga Swiatek 13/1

Simona Halep 15/1

Bianca Andreescu 15/1

Aryna Sabalenka 16/1

Serena Williams 17/1

Karolina Pliskova 20/1

Cori Gauff 22/1

Garbine Muguruza 27/1

Victoria Azarenka 30/1

Karolina Muchova 31/1

Serena Williams is no longer dominating the women's game, which has left the gland slams a lot more open. This is reflected in the odds with there being several possible contenders to reach the final and be in with the chance of taking the title.

Not taking into account Osaka's 2020 victory, the three winners prior in the women's tournament had never won a grand slam before: Bianca Andreescu (2019), Naomi Osaka (2018), Sloane Stephens (2017). Andreescu's achievement in 2019 was particularly impressive, as it was her third U.S. Open tournament, but prior to winning it, she had never even made it past the first qualifying round.