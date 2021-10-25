Four Downs: Firings, Playoffs, and Chaos

This is an installment of Four Downs: my quick thoughts on four of the more interesting stories in college football.

First Down — The coaching carousel spins some more.

We're two-thirds of the way into this season and we already have two more schools to add to the silly season. LSU's Ed Orgeron and Washington State's Nick Rolovich were formally handed their pink slips; albeit for two very different reasons.

Orgeron's problems centered around building a monster with the lack of ability to keep feeding it. The 2019 LSU team was one of the best, if not the best, teams ever to play college football. When a team like that gets recruited and coached by a terrific staff, that staff gets raided. Joe Brady quickly found a route to the NFL and Dave Aranda was handed the keys to Baylor (in which he's doing quite well in his second season). Unlike his rival Nick Saban at Alabama, Orgeron couldn't get the right personnel to replace Brady and Aranda (horrifically in the case of Bo Pelini's short return to Baton Rouge), and that, coupled with piling ethical issues, led to his demise.

Rolovich, on the other hand, was doing fairly well in Pullman. However, he failed to get the COVID vaccine, as mandated by the State of Washington, and thus, was terminated for cause along with four members of his staff. Rolovich chose his principles over his salary, which is admirable (though easier to do if one's already a millionaire). I'm certainly not going to throw myself into the pro-vax vs. anti-vax debate, as that's something that should be discussed with a medical professional, not here. My opinion (and as in all of these, mine alone) is that we all sign terms of employment and those are the rules. And, if we think they're unfair, as Rolovich does, the courts will take it from there.

Second Down — Unsportsmanlike what?

During Iowa State's win over Oklahoma State, ISU WR Xavier Hutchinson pulled away from defenders and scampered his way into the end zone, only to have the refs waive the touchdown and flag him for unsportsmanlike conduct ... of which there appeared to be none at all.

The referee who called that penalty (that could've drastically changed the game's outcome) should address the media and explain to everyone why he made that call. I'm sure coaches want to know. I know fans sure do. What was seen, or heard, that wasn't by tens of thousands that caused the flag to be thrown?

If coaches can't complain about officiating without being fined, officials should at least explain why they called controversial calls, and if they made a mistake, admit it. That's the fair thing to do.

Third Down — The playoff picture remains muddy.

The only thing that seems obvious right now is that Georgia is the clear No. 1.

Cincinnati has looked great all season, but stumbled in surviving a pretty bad Navy team. That's a tough blow for the Bearcats, as they need to win and win convincingly the rest of the way. There's no wiggle room for Cincy, but if they run the table and don't make the playoff, when, if ever, will a Group of Five team do so? When you're ranked second in the country, you've got some public backing. The committee can't overlook that one bit.

Alabama has to run the table. A los to Georgia sends them out of the race, as the committee won't take a two-loss Crimson Tide. However, who below them has really stood out so far?

Oklahoma looks like it could collapse at any moment, and with Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State still to play, the Sooners are a very shaky candidate right now.

Ohio State looks back on track, but that Oregon loss is tough to ignore, especially if Oregon runs the table. How can the committee pick a one-loss Ohio State over a one-loss Oregon when the Ducks beat them head-to-head in Columbus?

Wake Forest is 7-0, but still ranked 13th. The ACC's perceived weakness is costing them any real shot so far.

Right now, the team feeling the best heading into November (besides Georgia) will be whoever wins the battle between Michigan and Michigan State. Mel Tucker continues to impress, while you have to give Jim Harbaugh his due. Better late than never, and an impatient Wolverine fan base is finally getting some rewards.

Fourth Down — Put an asterisk on it.

Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in nine overtimes.

First, 20-18 in nine overtimes is as Big Ten as it possibly gets. This just wouldn't happen in the Pac-12, Big 12, or SEC.

Second, while the game technically went nine overtimes, was it really the "longest game in NCAA history?"

I say no.

The old format of lining up on the opponents' 25 yard-line and driving down the field was tougher and more grueling on the players, which is why the NCAA adjusted to only having to go for two after the second overtime was complete.

So, kudos to Illinois for the win. New format or old, it takes a clutch performance and a lot of heart to win overtime games and Bret Bielema's squad had both on Saturday. But personally, I wouldn't declare it the winner of the "longest game in NCAA history."

Arkansas, Texas A&M, Western Michigan and North Texas all had seven overtime wins in the old format ... with Arkansas doing it twice. I'd stand to believe that those games were longer in duration and in the number of plays.

This new format is like a shootout, similar to hockey or soccer. You can win in overtime, double overtime, or in a 2-point shootout. And Illinois won in the seventh frame of a 2-point shootout.

So, credit to the Illini for the longest shootout victory in NCAA history.