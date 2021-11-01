Time For Another Metamorphosis?

Is November 9th going to usher in the next era of Division I college basketball? Collegiate athletics is an entity that sees change on a "usual" basis. But there are always points in time where the impact has more feel in them. Entering the 2021-2022 campaign, the feel appears to be on the greater side of the scale.

This will be the first full season providing the ability for players to take advantage of the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules. Athletes across many (if not all) of the NCAA Division I sports have found ways to cash in on the opportunity. Does it mean that those "illegal" under-the-table deals will disappear? No, but that has, at least, stunted the practice.

For my money (no pun intended), the biggest effects might be felt in this sport. This doesn't have anything to do with the combination of roster sizes and visibility, as compared to other college sports. This is about the One-and-Done rule that caused the previous seismic shift for the sport. We might not see the full effects of this change until down the road, but will this mitigate the decisions to play overseas or in the G-League prior to draft eligibility?

Speaking of one-and-dones, Kentucky has been relevant the last few seasons. However, the program hasn't sustained the lofty heights it grew to when being the first to fully lean into the philosophy of catering to as many high-ceiling freshmen as possible. With the transfer portal, John Calipari has made a bit of a shift in his recruiting practices. Problem is, everyone leaned into this tweak right away.

With the NIL rules now in effect, how many blue-chip prospects will choose the Big Blue brand over other well-known, big-time schools? Calipari's ability to attract those top recruits shouldn't be affected too negatively. He still gets kids to the Association at a high rate. But will there be enough of a negative impact (due to potential spreading of the wealth) for more programs to find their way into national contention?

Speaking of image and legacy, get ready for the Mike Krzyzewski farewell tour to begin. Ever since the legendary Duke coach announced this decision, you better believe that all of the ACC schools prepared their best gifts and tributes to say "Via con Dios", while doing as best they can to hide their big grins. Krzyzewski's 1,170 wins (1,097 at Duke), 12 Final Four appearances, and five national championships puts him in the highest of all-time coaching company. No matter how ready Jon Scheyer is when he takes over next season, there will be a void without Coach K on the bench.

The best franchises in any sport, pro or collegiate, have longevity over the lifespans of several coaches/managers. I know that Duke has more history than 1980-Present, but there was never anything close to the level the program currently sits. Will there be a drop-off? If so, how far will it go? Fortunately, the folks in Durham don't have to worry about it for a year. Until then, the folks in Clemson (Dec. 29th), Winston-Salem (Jan. 12th), Charlottesville (Feb. 23rd), Chapel Hill (Feb. 5th), and more will get one last chance to show their "love" for the ACC stalwart.

No matter how much the sport changes, the main question, as always, going into any season is "Who ends up winning it all?"

* Will the trophy be lifted by a team situated west of the Rockies for the first time since 1997?

* Can top-ranked Gonzaga finally take that last step they've stumbled on?

* Is Chris Beard the last piece to bring glory to a Texas Longhorn that has never reached the summit?

* Can the strength of the Big Ten finally transition to the ultimate tournament success?

* Will senior-laden St. Bonaventure be the latest mid-major to build a Final Four run?

The game will change. From offensive philosophy to defensive strategy, recruiting trends to financial legality, college basketball continues to evolve. In the end, though, it's all about getting that precious invitation and going on a magical run. As long as that stays the same, we'll deal with the rest.