NFL Strength of Schedule: 2021 vs. 2022
January 18, 2022 by Anthony Brancato • Print Story
An Opportunity For the Giants — A Challenge For the Rams
The following chart shows the winning percentage of each team's 2021 opponents, and that of the opponents each team is scheduled to play in 2022.
TEAM-------------------------2021---------------2022.................Diff
N.Y. Giants-------------------.536---------------.465..................+71
Washington-------------------.529---------------.462..................+67
Detroit--------------------------.528---------------.467..................+61
Baltimore----------------------.531---------------.474..................+57
Chicago------------------------.524---------------.471..................+53
Jacksonville-------------------.512---------------.469..................+43
Dallas--------------------------.488---------------.462..................+26
Indianapolis-------------------.495---------------.469..................+26
Minnesota---------------------.507---------------.484..................+23
Cleveland---------------------.514----------------495..................+19
N.Y. Jets-----------------------.512---------------.495..................+17
Houston-----------------------.498---------------.488..................+10
Pittsburgh---------------------.521---------------.512...................+9
Philadelphia------------------.469---------------.464...................+5
Kansas City-------------------.538---------------.533...................+5
Seattle--------------------------.519---------------.517...................+2
Tennessee---------------------.472---------------.471...................+1
Green Bay---------------------.479---------------.478...................+1
Carolina------------------------.509---------------.512....................-3
L.A. Chargers-----------------.510---------------.519....................-9
New Orleans------------------.512---------------.528...................-16
Miami---------------------------.464---------------.481....................-17
New England-----------------.481---------------.498....................-17
Las Vegas---------------------.510---------------.528...................+18
Denver--------------------------.484---------------.509...................-25
San Francisco----------------.500---------------.533...................-33
Buffalo--------------------------.472---------------.512...................-40
Atlanta--------------------------.472---------------.524...................-52
Arizona-------------------------.490---------------.543...................-53
Cincinnati----------------------.472---------------.536...................-64
Tampa Bay--------------------.467---------------.535...................-68
L.A. Rams---------------------.483---------------.567...................-84
