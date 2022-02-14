Bracket Burner Rankings: February

As we swing into March, we take an early look at teams that might destroy someone's bracket come March.

The rankings are for teams in mid-major conferences (not named Gonzaga) that people need to be paying attention to in preparation for March Madness.

With that being said, here's the Bracket Burner top 10.

1) Murray State — There's a reason the Racers are ranked in the AP Top 25. They simply know how to win. The Racers don't beat teams behind the arc; they shoot well from inside the arc and are one of the nation's better rebounding teams. They're 22-2, with one of those losses being at Auburn, and couple quality guard play with a beast inside in K.J. Williams. The Racers could be the team we're all talking about in a month or so.

2) St. Mary's — They always seem to be the bridesmaid in the West Coast Conference to Gonzaga, but the Gaels should find their usual spot in the tournament again next month. I really like their big Estonian center, Matthias Tass. The next couple of weeks will be interesting to watch, as St. Mary's has lost two of their last three. A home showdown with Gonzaga is likely the game to decide a lot of things for SMC.

3) South Dakota State — You know how Murray State won't beat you from behind the arc? South Dakota State will murder you from beyond the arc. The Jackrabbits would put a scare into any team in the country, as they can flat out shoot the ball. They don't need to rely on one hot hand; nine players average more than 15 minutes a game and all of them can shoot the ball extremely well. Beating the Jackrabbits requires teams to either run with them and shoot lights out, or slow the game down dramatically and hope for the best. SDSU has never won a game in the Division I men's tournament. This seems like the year they snap that streak.

4) Wyoming — The Cowboys have lost just once since the start of the new year. Similar to Murray State, they don't beat you on the perimeter, they beat you with great shooting inside. Graham Ike is a name you'll need to know, as he leads the team in points and rebounds. Hunter Maldonado is a veteran guard that plays the John Stockton role to perfection, averaging over 6 assists a game. Always be dangerous of a team that can run up and down the court at an elevation of 7,220. There's a reason Wyoming puts that number on their court.

5) Iona — Another set of Gaels, and in this case, Rick Pitino's done a heck of a job with this group. They don't have flashy statistics, but they play extremely hard and have a very nice win over Alabama in their resume, along with a very good showing against Kansas. Tyson Jolly has been a great transfer addition and Nelly Junior Joseph plays well above his 6'9" frame.

6) Loyola-Chicago — They were admittedly higher, and chances are I'd rank them higher a week from now. That loss to Bradley was a bit of a shock, but their rout of Northern Iowa definitely makes one think they're back on track. Drew Valentine has stepped into Porter Moser's shoes and handled things well. The Missouri Valley has always had some quality teams go deep in the tournament (why the Ramblers have accepted an invite to the Atlantic 10), and you couldn't be surprised if Luke Williamson and company make another run this year.

7) Vermont — The Catamounts last lost a game on December 7th, falling to a very good Providence team that will definitely make noise next month. Vermont has the makings of a dangerous March team, as they have veteran leadership, shoot the ball well, and don't beat themselves, as their assist-to-turnover ratio is solid. Ryan Davis could be a household name very soon. Vermont's had history as a Cinderella before and this team could certainly do it, as well.

8) Toledo — MACtion! The Rockets are tied atop the Mid-American standings with our No. 10 team on this list, Ohio, and it's likely only one of the two will get in. The Rockets get the higher seed as they swept the Bobcats this season. Toledo is one of the nation's best shooting and rebounding teams, and Ryan Rollins is a force of basketball nature, leading the team in points and in rebounds as a 6'4" guard. This team will be a lot of fun to watch in March.

9) Chattanooga — Winning in the NCAA tournament usually requires having a good inside-outside presence, and the Mocs are led by two transfers who have just about perfected it. Malachi Smith came to Chattanooga from Wright State and is instant offense for this team. Silvio de Sousa came to the Mocs from Kansas and delivers a tough inside presence. The Mocs have lost to some teams above them, but they'll be a tough out for anyone who sleeps on them.

10) Ohio — The MAC is likely a one bid league, but it's hard not to see either Ohio or Toledo doing well in the NCAA tournament and tripping a bigger name up. In the case of the Bobcats, they've played six games in the last twelve days and went 5-1. Ohio's only lost to three teams all year: LSU, Kentucky and twice to Toledo. The Bobcats have to find a way to win a game as the underdog, but they've done a great job beating the teams they're supposed to. Mark Sears has done it all for them, averaging 20 points and 4 assists per contest.