Scheffler Eyeing Historic Grand Slam After Masters Win

Only one man can complete a Grand Slam of golf's four majors and few would be surprised if Scottie Scheffler managed that incredible feat. At the start of 2022, the 25-year-old hadn't even won a tournament of any kind, but he's since claimed four wins while rising to the top of the World Rankings.

A comfortable, three-shot win at Augusta puts Scheffler in the frame for the remaining four events but what are the chances of him securing a historic quadruple?

Comfortable Outing

Despite conceding the first round lead, Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2022 U.S. Masters never really seemed in doubt. A second round score of 67 saw him take a 5-shot lead into day three -- a joint record margin for the tournament.

From that point, Scheffler rarely gave the rest of the field any hope that they could overtake him. There was the occasional dropped shot along the way but, while a late surge from eventual runner up Rory McIlroy closed the gap to three strokes, victory was never really in doubt.

Scheffler opted to sit out the following tournament, the RBC Heritage, but he'll be back on the circuit soon and will be targeting the remaining three Majors of the year.

What's Next?

Next up for Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the golfing world is the PGA Championship, which will be held at the Southern Hills Championship Course at Tulsa, Oklahoma from May 19th to 22nd.

Since recent rescheduling to the calendar, golf's four Majors are now packed into a brief four-month window. Following the PGA Championship, the next major tournament will be the U.S. Open, which is set to take place from June 16th to 19th.

The setting for this event is the Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts, which hosted the notorious 1999 Ryder Cup.

From there, the players will cross the Atlantic for the 150th edition of the Open Championship. To mark this prestigious occasion, the competition returns to the home of golf with the legendary St Andrews taking on hosting duties.

It's something of a grueling schedule and, could any player have the stamina to match the quality needed to win all four majors?

Scheffler's Chances Assessed

Can He Do It?

No player has ever won all four of the current majors in a calendar year. The great Bobby Jones completed a clean sweep of the four events that were on the schedule in the 1930s, but a Grand Slam in the modern era would be unprecedented.

Few would expect Scottie Scheffler to do the quadruple, but his tactical brilliance and his calm nature under pressure suggest that he can add at least one more major to his trophy cabinet in 2022.