Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kyle Busch — Busch won Stage 1 at Kansas and overcame a speeding penalty to post a 3rd at Kansas, leading a Joe Gibbs Racing 3-4-5-6 finish.

"I can't be too satisfied with a third," Busch said. "Sure, third place is good, but I finished last among all Busch's, and last among all Kyle's."

2. Ross Chastain — Chastain finished 7th at Kansas and is 5th in the points standings.

"Kurt Busch said he had to race like the 'GOAT," Chastain said, "in reference to his car owner Michael Jordan. In other words, at Kansas, Kurt drove like Michael Jordan the basketball player. In his previous four races, in which he had zero top-10s, he must have driven like Michael Jordan the baseball player."

3. Chase Elliott — Elliott suffered a flat tire on lap 196 that sent him spinning into the grass. After repairs, Elliott continued and limped home to a 29th-place finish.

"After blowing a tire and spinning into the grass," Elliott said, "I said, 'We're not in this race anymore.' Luckily, when I leave this state, I can happily say, 'We're not in Kansas anymore.'"

4. Alex Bowman — Bowman hit Bubba Wallace's uncontrolled tire on pit lane midway through the race, but recovered to post a solid 9th at Kansas.

"In this sport," Bowman said, "you have to be at your best when the rubber hits the road," Bowman said. "But what really tests your mettle is how you react when the rubber hits back."

5. Kyle Larson — Larson led 29 laps and led late at Kansas, but couldn't repel the charge of Kurt Busch, who slipped past Larson for the lead with nine laps left. Larson held on for 2nd.

"I thought I could hold Kurt off," Larson said. "But to his credit, he pounced on the opening when I left it there. And since Kurt was driving that 'Jordan Brand' Toyota, you can confidently say 'The whitest man can jump, on an opportunity.'"

6. Ryan Blaney — Blaney finished 12th at Kansas.

"What a drive by Kurt Busch," Blaney said. "It was just Kurt's day. His car had the 'Jordan Brand' paint scheme, so he had the power of Michael Jordan with him. Sure, M.J. has a gambling problem, but I think that's the reason why he got into racing: so he could say, 'My money's on Kurt Busch,' and it was totally legit."

7. Joey Logano — Logano finished 17th at Kansas.

"I'm sure William Byron was looking for an opportunity to get revenge on me for spinning him at Darlington," Logano said. "What Willy B. doesn't understand is that I've pretty famous for my long neck, and that long neck is well-exercised in looking over my shoulder."

8. William Byron — Byron finished 16th at Kansas.

"That was one spot in front of Joey Logano," Byron said. "That's exactly where I was at Darlington when he bumped me out of the lead. And I definitely haven't forgotten about that. So seeing Logano in my rear view mirror is something I haven't put in my rear view mirror."

9. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex fought back from a lap down to record a solid 6th at Kansas as all four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers finished in the top 10.

"It's pretty impressive for us to put all four in the top 10," Truex said. "But all the credit should go to Denny Hamlin, because he's been the one not finishing in the top 10."

10. Kurt Busch — Busch got past Kyle Larson with nine laps to go and held on to win the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.

"That's my first win with 23XI Racing," Busch said. "Appropriately enough, my No. 45 Toyota sported the 'Jordan Brand' paint scheme. So I have to thank M.J. for having the confidence in me to allow me to drive a car backed by his iconic brand. It was the ultimate 'vertical leap of faith.'"