French Open 2022 Preview & Draws

The second Grand Slam of the tennis calendar is here, as the world's best tennis players head to Paris for the French Open.

In what could end up being one of the most exciting Grand Slams in years, we preview who may come out on top.

Men's Draw

For the first time in what seems forever, the men's side of the draw looks super competitive. The tournament has been dominated by Rafael Nadal, who has won an astonishing 13 titles at the famous Roland Garros venue. In previous years ,there has been a sense of inevitability about Nadal winning the tournament, with the only real questions being focused on how easily he would win.

The narrative has changed this season.

Nadal heads to the French Open without winning a single warmup event on clay this season. He was forced to miss the Monte Carlo Masters with a troublesome rib injury, but on his return, the great one has only been able to post a quarterfinal effort at the Madrid Masters and a third-round defeat in Rome.

Dogged by a nagging foot injury, Nadal arrives at Roland Garros with some serious injury concerns and there aren't any surprises that many are fancying the chances of both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz over his own.

But if Nadal can win a 14th title, it could be his sweetest yet.

As for Djokovic, he looks to have timed his return to form perfectly. In a season which has been disrupted due to his off-the-court disagreements with tennis authorities, this will be the Serbian's first Grand Slam of the year.

A winner at the Rome Masters, Djokovic sent clear warning signals to the rest of the field dispatching his rivals without losing a single set. Djokovic will start a worthy favorite as he attempts to join Nadal with 21 Grand Slams.

All of the buzz heading into the tournament has to be on Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz looks to be the future of the game.

Alcaraz has announced himself on the big stage following impressive wins at the Miami and Madrid Masters. He now has his sights set on winning a first Grand Slam. Winning a Grand Slam as a teenager is no easy feat. Roger Federer won his first Slam at 22, Djokovic at 20, and only Nadal was in his teens at 19.

There is no doubt that Alcaraz has the game to win, but whether he has the fitness and physicality to last through seven grueling rounds remains a big question mark.

Women's Draw

On the women's side of the draw, the overwhelming favorite will be Poland's Iga Swiatek. Swiatek is on pace to record one of the most dominant seasons that the game has ever seen.

The big-hitting Pole is currently on a 28-match unbeaten run and has won her last five tournaments, which include titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Rome. Swiatek has one Grand Slam to her name, but worryingly for her opponents, it came at the French Open back in 2020. Swiatek has swept all before her this season and there is a huge chance that she will do so again.

Despite only being 30, there is a feeling that Simona Halep is entering the twilight of her career. Halep isn't quite the force of old, but is still a great player. Her counter-punching style will be more than a match for anyone in the draw, but the Romanian veteran can be overpowered by younger, more talented players. Whether she has the weapons to trouble the likes of Swiatek remains to be seen.

Looking to end Swiatek's unbeaten streak will be current world No. 2 Paula Badosa. Badosa has enjoyed a rapid rise through the rankings in the last 12 months and will be wanting to build on her quarterfinal appearance from last year.

Arguably the biggest ball striker on the WTA Tour, Badosa has an elite mentality and will be ready to claim her maiden slam should Swiatek slip up.