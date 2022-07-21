The All-Star Game Was Clayton’s Place

By right, this year's All-Star Game start for the National League should have belonged to the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (he leads the Show's pitchers with 5.3 wins above replacement level and his 1.76 ERA). And if the game were played someplace other than Dodger Stadium, it might have been Alcantara's to start.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, managing the NL All-Stars as the previous season's World Series skipper does, had his own idea. Especially since this was the first All-Star Game in Dodger Stadium since Jimmy Carter was still in the White House, and a Dodger icon was having an All-Star worthy season himself.

So Snitker elected to hand the opening ball to Clayton Kershaw. A Hall of Fame lock, approaching the sunset of an off-the-charts career, starting the All-Star Game in his home ballpark. You could imagine Snitker thinking to himself that you couldn't pay to pre-arrange more serendipitous circumstances. Even with his own All-Star Max Fried among his pitching options.

It was a class gesture by the defending World Series-winning manager. Only one thing could have seen and raised, and that one thing was Kershaw himself. By most reports, one of the first things the 33-year-old left-hander did when Snitker called him to say the opening ball was his was to call Alcantara himself.

"He was awesome about it. I was really thankful about that," Kershaw said, after the American League hung in for a 3-2 win through no fault of Kershaw's own.

He let himself take the entire atmosphere in, even foregoing his usual pre-start intensity that compels teammates, coaches, and even his manager Dave Roberts to say nothing much more than "hello" to him. (He even let Roberts share lunch with him on Tuesday.) About the only thing Kershaw did remotely work-related was study some American League scouting reports.

One he didn't have to study was Shohei Ohtani (Angels), whom Kershaw retired thrice when pitching last Friday. Wary of opening the All-Star Game with one of his signature breaking balls, Kershaw pumped a fastball that doesn't have its former speed and Ohtani — interviewed before the game, promising to swing on the first pitch — smacked a broken-bat floater up the pipe into short left center for a leadoff single.

Then, having Aaron Judge (Yankees) 1-2, Kershaw suddenly couldn't think of what to throw next. Some described him as buying time when he lobbed a throw to first. He bought more than he bargained for. He'd caught Ohtani having a snooze. Ohtani had drifted away from the pad and Kershaw's lob turned into the first All-Star pickoff in fourteen years.

The two-way Angel could only laugh. Kershaw could only grin after first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) tagged Ohtani out. Dodger Stadium went nuclear. Kershaw finished striking Judge out, walked Rafael Devers (Red Sox), and lured Vladimir Gurrero, Jr. (Blue Jays) into an inning-ending ground out. The man who wanted to take it all in from start to finish then ducked out of sight and to a press podium under the ballpark.

While the National League took an early 2-0 lead with Mookie Betts (Dodgers) singling home Ronald Acuña, Jr. (Braves; leadoff double off AL starter Shane McLanahan [Rays]) and — after a double play grounder by Manny Machado (Padres) — Goldschmidt hammering one into the left center field bleachers, Kershaw finished his press conference with a ten year old boy raising a hand.

"What's up, dude?" Kershaw asked pleasantly.

The boy introduced himself as Blake Grice and told Kershaw how much his late grandfather loved both him and the Dodgers' long-enough-retired broadcast deity Vin Scully and had wanted to meet them both. (His family had passes courtesy of MLB itself.) "So this moment is important to me," the boy continued, "because I'm meeting you for him."

The father of four children himself, Kershaw couldn't resist when he heard that and saw the boy's tears of likely gratitude for getting to do something for his grandpa in the presence of a Dodger icon who's been the closest the Dodgers have had to longtime eminence Sandy Koufax.

"Come here, dude," Kershaw beckoned. He hugged the boy, gave him a clap on the back, and said, "Great to meet you. Thanks for telling me. That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Your grandad sounded like an awesome guy." When Kershaw asked Blake if he had a parent with him, the boy's father held up his cell phone. Kershaw beckoned him forward and he snapped a photo of the pitcher and the boy speaking for Grandpa.

It was more than enough to atone for the prayers thousands of fans in the ballpark and perhaps the millions watching on television must have had that, despite going down to its ninth straight all-star loss and 21st such loss in 25 such games, the National League didn't tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

That's because the latest to emerge from baseball's apparent laboratory of mad science would have had the game decided in favor of the Home Run Derby winner's league if nine full innings ended in a dead heat. (On Tuesday, it would have been the National League, thanks to Juan Soto [Nationals] winning the Derby.) Thank God and His servants Branch Rickey and Jackie Robinson that that didn't come to pass.

The AL overthrew the NL lead with one out in the fourth when Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) batted with Jose Ramírez [Guardians] aboard (leadoff single) and took Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) far into the left center field bleachers. Byron Buxton (Twins) following at once found himself ahead in the count 2-1 when he caught hold of a Gonsolin fastball up and drilled it into the left field bleachers. Just like that, Gonsolin had surrendered 882 feet worth of home run travel.

Buxton admired game MVP Stanton's blast from the on-deck circle and thought to himself, "I ain't matching that." Until he damn near did. "I don't even know if you can put it in words how hard [Stanton] hit the baseball," Buxton said after the game.

It made all the difference when the game otherwise became a pitching duel of sorts between eleven American League pitchers (including Framber Valdez [Astros] getting credit for the "win" despite striking nobody out in his inning's work) and nine National League pitchers including the hapless Gonsolin tagged for the loss and, officially, a blown save.

For just the sixth time in four decades an all-star pitcher got to start the game in his home ballpark. And for a few shining moments on the mound, Kershaw gave his home park's audience a thrill topped only by the one he gave a 10-year-old boy looking to do his grandpa in the Elysian Fields a favor that couldn't be done while the older man still lived on earth.

None of the highest highs or the comparatively few lows he's endured in 15 major league seasons have let Kershaw forget that baseball at core is about rooting, caring, loving. He had the parallel chance to remind a Dodger Stadium audience about it and to affirm it for a 10-year-old boy. He didn't flinch at either opportunity.