NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Indy Road Course

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished 17th in the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis.

"I was battling for the lead on a late restart and got spun from behind," Elliott said. "It's always a crapshoot going into Turn 1 at Indy. There's only one thing you can say about Indy's Turn 1, and that is that more than 1 will be turned."

2. Joey Logano — Logano finished 7th at Indy, recording his 9th top-10 result of the season.

"A race on the Indy road course is incredibly more entertaining than a Brickyard 400," Logano said. "Heck, you could even say that Turn 1 in this race alone packed more excitement than 27 years of the Brickyard 400."

3. Tyler Reddick — Reddick took the lead on lap 62 at Indy and survived several restarts to win the Verizon 200, taking his second win of the year.

"That's also my second road course win," Reddick said. "I think that easily establishes me as the greatest race car driver who looks absolutely nothing like a great race car driver. My apologies to Indy car great Bobby Rahal, who used to hold that distinction."

4. Christopher Bell — Bell won Stage 2 in the Verizon 200, but had a top-10 finish derailed by a flat tire with six laps to go. He eventually finished 12th.

"I braked a little too heavily entering Turn 12," Bell said, "and flat spotted the right-front tire. That's what happens under braking at Indy, especially when you're over-braking."

5. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin finished 15th in the Verizon 200 as no Joe Gibbs Racing cars placed in the top 10.

"That was my 600th career Cup start," Hamlin said. "That's impressive, and it's really the story of my career, because I can start with the best of 'em, but I can't finish as the best of 'em."

6. Kyle Busch — Busch finished 12th at Indy.

"I'm still a free agent," Busch said, "so I'm weighing my options. Trust me, I've had offers. Many have been for me to go to this team, and many have been for me to go to that team, but most have been for me to go to hell."

7. Ross Chastain — Chastain charged late and briefly took the lead over Tyler Reddick when he bailed on Turn 1 and took the access road through. Alas, Reddick got back by Chastain, and NASCAR deemed Chastain's pass illegal anyway, a penalty which relegated him to 27th.

"NASCAR is really cracking down on drivers taking shortcuts," Chastain said. "Just ask Denny Hamlin or Kyle Busch. Suffice it to say that if it's me 'cutting corners,' NASCAR has 'straightened' me out."

8. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex finished 22nd at Indy, and is 5th in the points standings, 133 out of first.

"I'm good on points for the playoffs,," Truex said, "but it would be nice to get a win and clinch it for sure. And I'm sure I can get it. In fact, I guarantee I'll get it. I'm confident in my abilities, and when you're confident in yourself, you're a lot like Kyle Larson's brakes — there's no stopping you."

9. Ryan Blaney — Blaney used a bold fuel-only pit stop early at Indy, which worked out until he was collected in one of many Turn 1 incidents. A sure top-five turned into a 27th-place finish.

"The fuel-only pit stop was crucial," Blaney said, "and obviously the right decision. I mean, it's a quicker stop without tires, and you gain lots of track position. It's a 'win-win' situation, which is two more wins that I have so far this year."

10. A.J. Allmendinger — Allmendinger finished 7th in the Verizon 200, one day after triumphing in the Xfinity Series race.

"Sunday's was a grueling race for me," Allmendinger said. "Not only was the cooling system in my race suit not working, but I also ran out of water. I was overheated, but was still able to push the car to the limit. Heat exhaustion aside, I can still appreciate being called 'Hot Flash.'"