Enough, Already

Two Fridays ago, TMZ revealed Pete Rose sent a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred four days earlier. Just how TMZ obtained the letter is open to speculation. Some might suspect someone in Manfred's office leaked it; some might suspect Rose himself. Neither suspicion is implausible.

If you're inclined toward charitable thought, Rose's letter is a letter of apology, an acknowledgement of accountability, a plea for forgiveness from a man who's been punished enough via the opprobrium he still receives as baseball's most prominent exile.

But if you temper charity with realism, it's yet another example of what The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal describes as words ringing hollow from a man who can't get out of his own way. A man who still doesn't get it. A man whose most stubborn remaining partisans still don't get it, either.

"[F]or Rose," Rosenthal writes, "untrustworthy behavior is nothing new.

He spent the first 14 years of his ban denying that he bet on baseball, including in his 1989 autobiography, Pete Rose: My Story. He served five months in prison in 1990 for filing false income tax returns. A secret meeting in Milwaukee with former commissioner Bud Selig in 2002, during which he admitted betting on baseball as a manager for the first time, also apparently went awry. News of the meeting leaked, and Rose promptly followed it with an appearance at a sports book in Las Vegas.

Two years later, Rose released a second autobiography, My Prison Without Bars, as the Hall of Fame prepared to induct two new members, Dennis Eckersley and Paul Molitor. Rose said the timing wasn't his fault. Nothing is ever his fault . . .

For all Manfred knows, he could reinstate Rose and then be subjected to some other bombshell. Rose has admitted to betting on baseball only after his playing career ended. But in June 2015, ESPN obtained copies of betting records from 1986 that provided the first written corroboration Rose had gambled on games as the Reds' player-manager. It's always something.

In August, the proof that it's always something reared grotesquely enough after Manfred agreed to allow Rose to take part in the Phillies' commemoration of their 1980 World Series title. Rose made it far less about that 1980 team and far more about himself.

It took nothing more than Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey doing nothing worse than her job, asking Rose whether his presence — considering that only the statute of limitations kept him from facing consequences over an early-1970s extramarital affair with a teenage girl — thus sent a negative message to women. Saying he wasn't at Citizens Bank Park to talk about that, Rose added, "It was 55 years ago, babe."

"Put aside for one moment (and only one) the message Rose's cavalier dismissal and term of address to Coffey," I wrote then. "Consider that his presence Sunday sent a negative message to women and men as well as baseball. For a few grotesque moments the Phillies looked like a team that couldn't have cared less about anything beyond a cocktail of nostalgic self-celebration and the ballpark gate."

That's the Rose effect. He makes it all about him. In the same moment, he can and often does make it impossible to look for what he insisted to Manfred should be sought and kept under full focus.

That's the man who hired on as a baseball predictions analyst for online sports betting site UpickTrade last year and told a presser, "For those people who are worried about the Hall of Fame, you've got to remember I got suspended in 1989. That's 32 years ago. I'm not going to live the rest of my life worried about going to baseball's Hall of Fame." (Suspended?)

Until he is, that is. "Despite my many mistakes," Rose wrote to Manfred now, "I am so proud of what I accomplished as a baseball player — I am the Hit King and it is my dream to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Like all of us, I believe in accountability. I am 81-years-old and know that I have been held accountable and that I hold myself accountable. I write now to ask for another chance."

A man who hung around as a player above and beyond his actual shelf life on behalf of the self-elevating pursuit of Ty Cobb's career hits record is only slightly more hubristic than the teams enabling him to do it regardless of his actual on-field value. The publicity factor overrode the honest competition factor often enough then and still does, often enough.

Hubris often leads to tunnel vision. It did for Rose. He couldn't (wouldn't?) get that he could have retired right after that 1980 Phillies world championship with a no-questions-asked Hall of Fame case even if it meant falling short of Cobb by about 632 hits. There were people (including Rose himself, sometimes) who believed he had some preternatural entitlement to pass Cobb despite his actual playing value.

Rose's wins above replacement-level [WAR] from his rookie 1963 in Cincinnati to his 1983 World Series ring with Philadelphia: 80.4. Rose's WAR from 1981-86, when he finally surrendered to Father Time and took himself out of the Reds lineup to stay: -0.8.*

Rose being a Hit King shouldn't make a single bit of difference to Manfred. Not now, not ever. Rose's pride in his playing accomplishments shouldn't make a single bit of difference. Nor, for that matter, should any of MLB's promotional deals with this or that online legal gambling operation. (Don't go there, Roseophiles: gambling isn't the only legal activity for which your employers can discipline or fire you for indulging on the job. Just ask anyone who ever lost a job for showing up high as a kite, wired up the kazoo, or bombed out of his or her trees.)

There's only one thing Manfred should consider. It's called Rule 21(d). The rule against betting on baseball. The rule that makes no distinction between whether you bet on or against your team. The rule that calls for permanent, not "lifetime" banishment. The rule that prompted the Hall of Fame itself — faced with the prospect of Rose's election despite its mandated punishment — to enact its own rule barring those on baseball's permanently ineligible list from standing for election on any Hall ballot.

Rose "can continue pleading to Manfred, appealing to public sympathy. But Rose, to borrow a term from horse racing, one of his favorite sports, is getting left at the gate," Rosenthal writes. "His race for Cooperstown remains permanently stalled, and it's no one's fault but his own."

Accordingly, the commissioner's sole answer to Rose now and forever should be, "No." As for any and everyone else, the answer now and forever should be, but probably won't be, Enough, already.

* * *

* By contrast, Hall of Famers Henry Aaron, Nolan Ryan, and Cal Ripken, Jr. pulled up on the positive side of the WAR ledger when they broke revered career records. Aaron, the year he broke Babe Ruth's career home run record: 2.1. Ryan, the year he broke Hall of Famer Walter Johnson's career strikeout record: 2.6. Ripken, the year he broke Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig's consecutive games played streak: 3.9.

Come to think of it, when Ryan threw a bullet past Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson to record lifetime strikeout number 5,000 — with then-commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in the ballpark itching to pump his fist celebrating the milestone — he was having an all-star-caliber 5.1 WAR season in the bargain.

Ryan, of course, was an outlier even among outliers, a point forgotten often enough and conveniently enough by the ill-informed who insist on comparing pitchers since to him and wondering why simply no one has his one-of-a-kind endurance.