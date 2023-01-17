NFL Strength of Schedule: 2022 vs. 2023
January 17, 2023 by Anthony Brancato
Saints Get Help — Niners Need Help
The following chart shows the winning percentage of each team's 2022 opponents, and that of the opponents each team is scheduled to play in 2023.
TEAM--------------------------2022---------------2023.................Diff
New Orleans------------------.507---------------.427..................+80
Indianapolis-------------------.512---------------.434..................+78
Chicago------------------------.571---------------.497..................+74
Cleveland----------------------.524----------------460..................+64
Tennessee---------------------.509---------------.448..................+61
Atlanta--------------------------.467---------------.417..................+50
Houston------------------------.481---------------.431..................+50
Pittsburgh----------------------.519---------------.470..................+49
Green Bay---------------------.524---------------.476..................+48
Detroit--------------------------.535---------------.495...................+40
Baltimore----------------------.509---------------.484...................+25
Carolina------------------------.474---------------.453...................+21
Tampa Bay--------------------.503---------------.483...................+20
Arizona-------------------------.529---------------.519...................+10
Washington-------------------.536---------------.535.....................+1
Cincinnati----------------------.507---------------.510.....................-3
N.Y. Jets-----------------------.538---------------.545......................-7
Jacksonville-------------------.467---------------.477....................-10
L.A. Rams---------------------.517---------------.533....................-16
Miami---------------------------.537---------------.554....................-17
Minnesota---------------------.474---------------.497....................-23
N.Y. Giants--------------------.526---------------.549....................-23
Denver-------------------------.481---------------.517.....................-36
Dallas--------------------------.507----------------.549....................-42
New England-----------------.502---------------.549.....................-47
Las Vegas---------------------.474---------------.524....................-50
Buffalo--------------------------.489---------------.542....................-53
Seattle--------------------------.462---------------.517....................-55
Kansas City-------------------.453---------------.512....................-59
L.A. Chargers-----------------.443---------------.517....................-74
Philadelphia-------------------.474---------------.566.....................-92
San Francisco----------------.417---------------.514.....................-97
