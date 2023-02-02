Super Bowl LVII Proposition Bets

1. Winner: Kansas City/Philadelphia

2. Versus spread: Kansas City (+2½)/Philadelphia (-2½)

3. Total points (game): over/under 49½

4. Total points (1st quarter): over/under 10½

5. Total points (2nd quarter): over/under 13½

6. Total points (3rd quarter): over/under 13½

7. Total points (4th quarter): over/under 13½

8. Versus spread (halftime): Kansas City (+1½)/Philadelphia (-1½)

9. Number of team captains (both teams) at midfield for coin toss: over/under 10½

10. Will the word "defer" be used after the coin toss?: yes/no

11. Length of national anthem (from start of lyrics): over/under 1:36½.

13. Winner of coin toss: Kansas City/Philadelphia

14. Coin toss called: heads/tails

15. Coin toss result: heads/tails

16. Kansas City to: kick/receive

17. First possession begins at yard line: over/under 24½

18. First play from scrimmage: run/pass

19. Yards gained on first play from scrimmage: over/under 6½

20. First Kansas City pass: complete/incomplete

21. First Philadelphia pass: complete/incomplete

22. First penalty called on: offense/defense

23. Yardage length of first accepted penalty: over/under 5½

24. Patrick Mahomes passing yardage: over/under 290½

25. Jalen Hurts turnovers: over/under ½

26. Hurts passing yardage: over/under 222½

27. Mahomes turnovers: over/under 1½

28. A.J. Brown receiving yards: over/under 71½

29. Kansas City rushing yards: over/under 81½

30. DeVonta Smith receptions: over/under 4½

31. Hurts total touchdowns: over/under 2½

32. Eagles sacks+quarterback hits: over/under 9½

33. Isaiah Pacheco receptions: over/under 3½

34. Kansas City interception return yardage: over/under ½

35. Longest reception of game: over/under 41½

36. Longest Chiefs punt: over/under 47½

37. Chris Jones sacks: over/unde r½

38. Miles Sanders rush average: over/under 3.8½

39. Accepted defensive pass interference penalties: over/under 1½

40. Harrison Butker PAT conversions: over/under 2½

41. Jake Elliott missed field goals: over/unde r½

42. Mahomes completions: over/under 25½

43. First team to score: Kansas City/Philadelphia

44. Points of first score: over/under 3½

45. Yardage length of first Kansas City touchdown: over/under 6½

46. Yardage length of first Philadelphia touchdown: over/under 3½

47. Jersey number of first Chief to score a touchdown: over/under 87½

48. Jersey number of first Eagle to score a touchdown: over/under 14½

49. First touchdown: pass/rush

50. Defensive/special teams touchdowns (both teams): over/under ½

51. Coaches challenges: over/under 1½

52. Two-point conversion attempts: over/under½

53. Total points (halftime): over/under 25½

54. Add total points at halftime; sum is: odd/even

55. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (1st half): over/under 1:57½

56. Length of longest Elliott field goal: over/under 43½

57. Total yards (both teams): over/under 766½

58. Haason Reddick sacks: over/under ½

59. Kansas City third-down efficiency: over/under 48.33½%

60. Philadelphia third-down efficiency: over/under 46.33½%

61. Missed field goals: over/under ½

62. Kansas City first downs: over/under 23½

63. Philadelphia first downs: over/under 24½

64. Kansas City penalties: over/under 6½

65. Philadelphia penalties: over/under 5½

66. Tie score at any point in fourth quarter: yes/no

67. Largest lead at any point in game: over/under 9½

68. Travis Kelce receptions: over/under 5½

69. Time remaining on clock at 2:00 warning (2nd half): over/under 1:58½

70. Points scored in last two minutes of game: over/under 3½

71. Time outs called in last two minutes of game: over/under 2½

72. Jersey number of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 11½

73. Letters in last name of Super Bowl MVP: over/under 6½

74. Duration of game: over/under 3:31½

75. Referee's jersey number: over/under 65½

76. Kansas City time of possession: over/under 29:01½

77. Philadelphia time of possession: over/under 28:35½

78. Total plays (both teams): over/under 130½

79. Philadelphia yards per play (game): over/under 5.3½

80. Trent McDuffie passes defended: over/under 1½

81. Mahomes QBR minus Hurts QBR: over/under 2.3½

82. At first official first down measurement: first down/not first down (not first down)

83. Will the final play of the game be a quarterback kneeling? Yes/no