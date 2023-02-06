Why Burrow Will Lead Bengals to Super Bowl in 2024

After a crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals fell short again of clinching the Lombardi trophy after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's AFC championship. This makes the Bengals one of the 12 franchises in the NFL who have never won a Super Bowl. However, there are many reasons to believe that will change next season and it starts with one of the most feared competitors fans are witnessing in the sport today: Joe Burrow.

There has been a lot of talk of who the best quarterbacks in the league are. As of this year, Patrick Mahomes consumed that conversation yet again, after displaying countless super human performances. Jalen Hurts was also in that discussion and made his own case for MVP honors, after the Philadelphia Eagles posted the best regular season record. And then of course Josh Allen, who has been in that category for the last couple years.

No one can take anything away from those guys because they are simply spectacular. But what Burrow has shown us the past couple seasons has been nothing short of remarkable. His ability to make clutch plays and have that swagger persona, have proven to us that he will win the trophy very soon. Its only a matter of time. Here's how he'll do it.

At the start of next season, Burrow will only be 26-years-old, putting him in the prime of his career. And he heads into an offseason where he will be watching the team of the quarterback's dad who clowned on him, saying he was, "smoking that Joe Burrow." Yes, Burrow played it off and reiterated that it's all love and it's what makes football fun.

But Burrow is the guy that wants to be doing the trash talking. They don't call him Joe Shiesty for nothing. He is one of the elite talents in the game and will put all the chit-chat to rest when he leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns come September.

Burrow has all the time to relax and reset for what will be his golden year. Excluding any free agency moves that can shake up the teams identity, he will return with a loaded squad. Ja'Marr Chase will be entering his third season and will only be 23-years-old. After an injury derailed much of his season, he is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The connection between him and Burrow will continue to flourish and the duo will become immortal after Chase has a Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp-like season. And then you have guys like Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, who are there as of now and have showcased why they are among the top players at their position.

While everyone mentioned will contribute to the teams success, this is really about Joe Burrow and the ability he has to put the team on his back. His champion-like mindset and knack to perform under pressure on the biggest stage is what separates him from the other top names in the game. Patrick Mahomes has proven it time and time again and that's why he is who he is. There is no doubt these two will play some of the biggest games in the postseason down the road.

Mental toughness is something every NFL Hall of Fame player has and Burrow has all that and then some. He is afraid of no one and will take the necessary steps to ensure he wins a first ever Super Bowl for the city of Cincinnati. It's been long overdue and best believe that Burrow will show up next year with a chip on his shoulder. A year from now, Burrow will beat the Chiefs in the AFC championship and win the Super Bowl to cement his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.