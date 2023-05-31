NASCAR Top 10 Power Rankings: Charlotte

Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. William Byron — Byron started from the pole at Charlotte and was strong throughout, but was one-upped by Ryan Blaney for the win and settled for the runner-up spot.

"Congratulations to Blaney," Byron said. "He deserved this win, not only because he broke a long winless streak, but also because he clearly had the best car, as you can see by the fact that he led 163 laps. Ryan towered over the competition, just like Fox's Jamie Little towers over any driver she interviews."

2. Ryan Blaney — Blaney out-dueled pole sitter William Byron late and pulled away to win the Coca-Cola 600, snapping a 59-race winless streak.

"What's the best thing about ending a winless streak?" Blaney said. "Starting another one."

3. Kyle Busch — Busch finished sixth at Charlotte, posting his seventh top-10 of the season.

"I spun on lap 176 and dropped way down the order," Busch said. "But I made my way back to the front. If you saw the aftermath of my spin, you could say I 'reversed' my fortunes."

4. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex came home third in the Coca-Cola 600.

"It was great to see Jimmie Johnson race in the 600 for his team, Legacy Motor Club," Truex said. "Unfortunately, Jimmie finished dead last. This is a prime example of Jimmie destroying his legacy."

5. Tyler Reddick — Reddick led 28 laps and finished fifth in the Coca-Cola 600.

"My 23XI Toyota sported the Air Jordan logo," Reddick said, "and Carolina blue. We could have made it completely a Michael Jordan look had we added a golf club and an image of MJ paying his bookie."

6. Kevin Harvick — Harvick started second at Charlotte and fell back to last early, but took the lead early in Stage 3. But Harvick went high into Tyler Reddick on lap 358 and spun, sending him back in the field. He finished 11th.

"My car featured the Hunt Brothers Pizza cam," Harvick said. "Usually, when you hear 'Hunt Brothers Pizza' and 'camera' mentioned in the same sentence, it's often a doctor discussing your colonoscopy."

7. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin crashed out of the Coca-Cola 600 on lap 186 when it appeared Elliott retaliated for contact moments earlier that caused Elliott to brush the wall. Hamlin finished 35th.

"As I said after the incident," Hamlin said, "Chase threw a 'tantrum' and wrecked me intentionally. He should be suspended. I'm sure he'll profess his innocence, but, much like after his idiotic snowboarding accident, he won't have a leg to stand on."

8. Ross Chastain — Chastain finished 22nd at Charlotte.

"There was a shoving match," Chastain said, "an incident with Denny Hamlin, and many other spins. None of that is unusual. What's unusual was I wasn't involved in any of it."

9. Kyle Larson — Larson struggled early but came on strong midway through Stage 3 with a charge to the front. But Larson's No. 5 Chevy got loose on a restart with 25 laps to go and suffered extensive damage. Larson's day was done and he finished 30th.

"I'm planning on doing the Indianapolis 500/Coke 600 double next year," Larson said. "I think I can do that in less time than it took to complete Stage 4 in Charlotte on Monday."

10. Christopher Bell — Bell got loose and spun into the infield on lap 236 but luckily suffered little damage. He wasn't so lucky on a restart with 25 laps to go, when he was collected in a pileup triggered by Kyle Larson's spin. Bell finished 24th.

"The Coca-Cola 600 is a grueling, time-consuming, and energy-sapping race," Bell said. "And that's just for the fans."