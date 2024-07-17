Note: the quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Ryan Blaney — Blaney took the lead in the pits on lap 116 and held on until the end to win the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono, his second win of the season.

"I think this gives us great momentum heading into Indianapolis," Blaney said. "A lot of drivers have stated how much 'kissing the bricks' means to them. Jeff Gordon once compared it to locking lips with his ex-wife Brooke."

2. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin won Stage 2 at Pocono, but came up short to Ryan Blaney in the final state and settled for the runner-up spot.

"I had a few on-track battles with my old nemesis Alex Bowman," Hamlin said. "Alex thinks he's on my level. He's not. People don't hate him; they just really dislike him."

3. Tyler Reddick — Reddick finished sixth at Pocono, posting his 14th top-10 of the year.

"My No. 45 Toyota featured the Money Lion paint scheme," Reddick said. "When that's on my car, Michael Jordan gets really excited, but only because he thinks it says 'money line.'"

4. Christopher Bell — Bell ran in the top 10 for the majority of the day at Pocono and finished 12th.

"The No. 20 Rheem Toyota wasn't the fastest car on the track," Bell said, "but we still managed a top-10. That's mostly thanks to my pit crew. It's like they say: 'Rheem work makes the dream work.'"

5. Kyle Larson — A late pit road speeding penalty cost Larson a lot of track position, and he finished 13th at Pocono.

"All it takes is one mistake to ruin your day," Larson said. "And I made that mistake. Basically, I put the 'O no' in 'Pocono.'"

6. Chase Elliott — Elliott finished ninth in the Great American Getaway 400.

"The broadcast of the race went head to head with that of the Spain vs England European Championship," Elliott said. "I doubt there is much crossover in those two audiences. If you told the patrons down at the Dawsonville Pool Room that the European Championship was on TV, many would ask, 'Is it streaming?'"

7. William Byron — Byron finished fourth at Pocono, scoring his first top-five since Iowa on June 16th.

"I haven't won since Martinsville in early April," Byron said. "I was in top form then, and I know I still have it in me. It's like eating a Martinsville hot dog; it's still going to be in you three months later."

8. Alex Bowman — Bowman backed up his win at Chicago with a solid third place result at Pocono.

"The words on my car say 'Best Friends,'" Bowman said. "Best Friends has everything to do with the animal welfare organization, and nothing to do with my relationship with Bubba Wallace."

9. Martin Truex, Jr. — Truex won Stage 1 at Pocono and finished eighth in the Great American Getaway 400.

"I'm still looking for my first win of the season," Truex said. "It would be awfully climactic if my first win of the season came at Phoenix in November to win the championship. It would be awfully anti-climactic if my first win came at Phoenix as someone else won the championship."

10. Ross Chastain — Chastain suffered a steering issue on lap 53, which sent him sliding into the turn 3 wall. The accident ended his day and Chastain finished 36th.

"When you're fighting for a playoff spot," Chastain said, "a terrible result like this can make you sick to your stomach, much like drinking Busch Light Peach."